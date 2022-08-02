Promaxo Announces Research Collaborations with Leading European University Hospitals: Imperial College London and University Hospital Tuebingen

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced it has entered into research collaborations with leading European university hospitals, Imperial College London and University Hospital Tuebingen Germany, for MR guided prostate interventions.

In collaboration with Imperial College London, Promaxo received a grant and entered into a research agreement for a clinical study comparing Promaxo’s portable MRI and TRUS-Fusion biopsy (software assisted fusion registration with MRI images fused with real time ultrasound images) to assess for accuracy in prostate cancer detection. Dr. Taimur T. Shah, a Clinical Senior Lecturer and Consultant Urologist at Imperial College London said, “The Promaxo Portable MRI has the potential to a game changing innovation in the field of prostate cancer diagnostics. It would, for the first time, bring MRI scanning into the office thus further streamlining our current diagnostic pathway as well as improving targeting of lesions, all for the benefit of patients.”

Promaxo’s partnership with University Hospital Tuebingen includes a clinical collaboration for MR guided prostate interventions, which will be used to support Promaxo system CE Marking in the European Economic Area (EEA). Led by Dr. Arnulf Stenzl, Professor and Chairman Department of Urology, University Hospital Tuebingen; Secretary General Elect of the European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress, “MRI has become an integral part of early detection and local staging of prostate cancer in many guidelines around the world. We are excited to collaborate with Promaxo to make MRI more accessible and simpler to use as an office based, single sided system.”

“We are delighted to partner with Imperial College London and University Hospital Tuebingen, as we look to initiate clinical studies, develop regulatory and commercial pathways, and provide European physicians and centers with access to our portable MRI system. Our technology, which enables point of care diagnostic biopsies and treatment of cancers safely and cost effectively, is specifically designed to address limitations of traditional MRI systems. We look forward to expanding our addressable market.” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo.

About Imperial College London

Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Consistently rated amongst the world’s best universities, Imperial is committed to developing the next generation of researchers, scientists and academics through collaboration across disciplines. Located in the heart of London, Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialization, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.

About University Hospital Tuebingen

Founded in 1805, the Tübingen University Hospital is one of the 34 university hospitals in Germany that contribute to the successful combination of high-performance medicine, research and teaching. University Hospital Tuebingen is a reliable partner in four of the six German Centres for Health Research initiated by the Federal Government.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

