Promaxo Exhibit Booth ASTRO 2023 Promaxo is planning to showcase its minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform at Booth #1105.

ASTRO 2023 Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA

Western Section AUA 99th Annual Meeting in Lake Tahoe, CA

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced exhibit booth activities showcasing its compact, in-office MRI system and its MRI compatible Robot under development at two upcoming trade conferences.

American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2023 Annual Meeting

Promaxo is hosting an exhibit showcasing its minimally-invasive, FDA cleared and patient-centric MRI System and its MRI compatible Robot under development at the upcoming American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California on October 1 – 4, 2023.

The Company will be at booth #1105, and exhibits will be held in person on October 1-3, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM PDT each day.

Western Section American Urological Association (AUA) 99th Annual Meeting

Promaxo is hosting an exhibit showcasing its minimally-invasive, FDA cleared and patient-centric MRI System and its MRI compatible Robot under development at the upcoming Western Section AUA Annual Meeting in Lake Tahoe, California on October 1 – 5, 2023.

The Company will be at booth #TT02, and exhibits will be held in person on October 2-4, 2023.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a private event at the Everline Resort & Spa for those interested in learning more about the Promaxo MRI on September 30th.

Individuals interested in attending the private event can contact hello@promaxo.com for more information.

“We are looking forward to returning to ASTRO and WSAUA this year following the strong progress we made during the first half of the year,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “We continue to see that our innovative technologies and capabilities are resonating with physicians, and we are excited to reconnect with the community of radiation oncology and urology professionals. At Promaxo, we remain committed to advancing cancer treatment programs leveraging our portable MRI-system equipped for in-office diagnostic biopsies and treatments.”

About American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting

ASTRO’s Annual Meeting is the premier radiation oncology scientific event in the world and draws more than 11,000 attendees each year. The Annual Meeting is designed to address specific documented and clinically important practice gaps in physician knowledge and to showcase the latest advances in radiation oncology. ASTRO’s mission is to advance the practice of radiation oncology by improving patient care through professional education and training, support for clinical practice and health policy standards, and advancement of science and research.

About Western Section of the American Urological Association Annual Meeting

The Western Section of the American Urological Association (WSAUA) Annual Meeting joins together Urologists and Urology professionals across the Western section of the U.S., including Alaska, Hawaii, and Pacific Island Possessions of the U.S as well as the northwest Canadian provinces. The membership of the WSAUA is approximately 2,400 strong, and includes some of the finest Urologists and Urology Professionals in the United States. The WSAUA is one of eight other sections that together make up the national American Urological Association.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com .

LinkedIn: Promaxo

Twitter: @Promaxo

Facebook: Promaxo

Investors

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

e: IR@promaxo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c144632a-51f2-437a-a14a-b408ec7f2e47