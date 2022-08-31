Breaking News
Prometheus Biosciences to Participate at September Healthcare Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that management will conduct fireside chats at the following healthcare conferences:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Time: 11:00 am EST

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Time: 7:20 am EST

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chats will be available via the Events & Webcasts page on the Investor section of the Prometheus Biosciences website.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s precision medicine platform, Prometheus360™, combines proprietary machine learning-based analytical approaches with one of the world’s largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets.

About PRA023: Pipeline in a Product Candidate

The Company’s lead candidate, PRA023, is an IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody that has been shown to block tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-like ligand 1A (TL1A). PRA023 binds both soluble and membrane-associated human TL1A with high affinity and specificity and has the potential to substantially improve outcomes for moderate-to-severe IBD patients predisposed to increased TL1A expression. Prometheus is developing PRA023 for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases including ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn’s Disease (CD), and systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD).

The Company is currently conducting three Phase 2 studies of PRA023: a Phase 2 trial in UC patients, ARTEMIS-UC, a Phase 2a trial in CD patients, APOLLO-CD, and a Phase 2 trial in SSc-ILD, ATHENA-SSc-ILD, each utilizing a genetic-based companion diagnostic candidate designed to identify patients who are predisposed to increased expression of TL1A and therefore potentially more likely to respond to PRA023.

Prometheus Biosciences Contact:
Noel Kurdi
VP Investor Relations and Communications
(646) 241-4400
nkurdi@prometheusbiosciences.com

Media contact:
Juniper Point
Amy Conrad
(858) 914-1962
media@prometheusbiosciences.com

