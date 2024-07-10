Top Democrats are casting doubt on President Biden’s statements that he intends to seek re-election in November and defy calls to drop out of the presidential race.

Biden has stated several times since his damaging debate performance last month that he will not drop out of the race. However, prominent House and Senate Democrats have since made comments that suggest his candidacy may still be up in the air.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., insinuated that there is still a decis

[Read Full story at source]