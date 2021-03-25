Promises Brazos Valley Opens its Doors to the Bryan-College Station Community with an Open House Celebration

Breaking News
March 25, 2021

Recently opened substance use disorder treatment center hosts open house event to introduce its programming and newly remodeled location to College Station, Texas.

College Station, Texas, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Promises Brazos Valley, a newly established provider of addiction treatment services and a member of the Promises Behavioral Health family of treatment centers, announced today its open house event scheduled for April 16, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST. This event will mark one month since the location began operations. 

Promises Brazos Valley is holding its open house event to welcome community members, development partners and other treatment providers, along with potential clients, their families and friends within the Bryan-College Station, Texas area. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the open house event at 1:00 p.m. with the College Station Chamber of Commerce and the Brazos Valley Economic Development Board, followed by opening remarks from the Promises Brazos Valley CEO, Cameron House. The event will take place outdoors, in the expansive courtyard area of the facility. Guests can expect hors d’oeuvres catered by Epicures Catering and dessert served by the in-house chef, Christopher Sheply. Tours through the building will also take place with COVID-19 precautions in place. Guests will be asked to wear a mask indoors and maintain social distancing protocols.

“I want the community to come and see how we’ve transformed this location into a beautiful, revitalized environment that promotes hope and healing. From the new décor to the fully furnished bedrooms, to our courtyard with a 12-point walking meditation trail, we have reimagined this space, and I am so excited we get to share it with the public,” remarked Cameron. “We also want to educate College Station and the surrounding areas about our addiction treatment programs. From detox to our residential treatment services, we want people to leave here with a more insightful understanding of what addiction treatment truly is.” 

The Promises Brazos Valley team is honored to be a part of the Bryan-College Station community and thrilled to present its residential addiction programming. Guests interested in attending can RSVP via the Eventbrite invitation. 

About Promises Behavioral Health 

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates residential and outpatient facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change, not only for the patient but for the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

CONTACT: Chrissy Petrone
Promises Behavioral Health 
(562) 362-3105
[email protected]

