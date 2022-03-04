Proof of Vaccination Will No Longer Be Required to Enter 2022 IBS and IECSC NY as COVID Mandates Lifted at the Javits Center

IBS and IECSC NY Shows Return to the Javits Center in NYC March 13-15

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex’s International Beauty Show New York (IBS New York) and The International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) New York announced today that proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer be required for in-person attendees at their 2022 Shows at the Javits Center. These changes will come into effect in NYC as of March 7, 2022.

This update is based on Mayor Eric Adam’s announcement that New Yorkers no longer need to provide proof of vaccination upon entry of indoor public spaces and the Javits Center will follow suit with lifting COVID-19 regulations on March 7 (including mask and vaccine mandates) to reflect the city-wide change.

“We look forward to bringing the beauty & spa communities back to the Javits Center in New York City and providing an engaging and memorable experience, said Liz Hitchcock, event director for IBS and IECSC. “Safety is our top priority, and we can’t wait to reconnect and reignite the true passion that only in-person events like IBS NY and IECSC NY can deliver.”

The International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) New York is largest professionals-only spa and wellness show on the East Coast and is the perfect place for professionals to source the latest products, learn about new technologies and develop relationships with companies that move the industry.

International Beauty Show New York (IBS New York) is the nation’s longest-running professionals-only beauty show and draws thousands of industry members each year.

Professionals at both Shows will have the opportunity to walk through miles of exhibits and learn unique techniques through invaluable in‐booth demonstrations by some of the top artists and experts in the industry. As always, attendees will have the opportunity to shop for products for their salons at professionals‐only pricing and to network with industry leaders.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 13: 9:30am – 5:00pm

Monday, March 14: 9:30am – 5:00pm

Tuesday, March 15: 9:30am – 4:00pm

About IBS New York

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS New York is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS New York is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the Show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, exclusive show-floor discounts and barbershop competitions. For more information, visit ibsnewyork.com

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and a presented by America Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Contact: Amanda Brokaw

Email: amanda@brokawpr.com

Phone: 917.238.0204