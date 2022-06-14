Proofpoint Announces CASB Integration to Protect 7,000+ Okta-Federated Cloud Apps from Account Takeover Risks

Proofpoint’s people-centric CASB solution integrates threat, behavior, and data insights to detect and remediate suspicious Okta logins

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proofpoint , Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced a product integration between its CASB solution and Okta, giving customers the ability to detect and remediate suspicious logins for all 7,000+ cloud applications federated through the Okta Identity Cloud. With this announcement, Proofpoint CASB now supports the detection and remediation of suspicious logins in cloud applications federated by three popular identity providers: Microsoft Active Directory, Okta, and Google, covering the majority of today’s enterprise applications. In November 2021, Gartner® recognized Okta as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management with the highest “Ability to Execute” of all vendors evaluated.1

Fueled in part by the ongoing pandemic, cloud account takeover is surging, costing companies millions in resources and lost revenue. According to research from Ponemon Institute , companies lose an average of $6.2 million annually from compromised cloud accounts—or about 3.5% of their total revenues. Survey respondents also reported 64 cloud account compromises per year on average, with 30% exposing sensitive data. And things appear to be getting worse, with 50 percent of respondents saying the volume or frequency of cloud account compromises has increased over the course of 12 months.

“Proofpoint is proud to have the first CASB that protects users from account takeovers in Microsoft, Google, and now Okta-federated cloud applications,” said Tim Choi, vice president of product marketing, Proofpoint. “Because our cloud security solutions integrate out of the box, it greatly accelerates our customers’ cloud security journey by empowering their teams to automatically remediate account takeovers instead of wasting valuable resources on manual response efforts. With Proofpoint and Okta, organizations can reduce the chances that their users are compromised, and respond faster when something goes wrong, so security teams can stay ahead of the next attack.”

“As the leading independent and neutral identity solution, Okta’s vision is to enable everyone to safely use any technology,” said Maureen Little, vice president, Technology Partnerships at Okta. “Adding the Proofpoint CASB to the Okta Integration Network helps move more organizations toward that vision, enabling joint customers to protect their end users from sophisticated account takeover attempts when they log into the 7,000+ Okta-federated cloud applications. We look forward to working with Proofpoint to keep more organizations secure as they adopt the best technology for their businesses.”

To learn more about Proofpoint CASB solutions, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/cloud-security/cloud-app-security-broker .

To learn more about the Proofpoint and Okta partnership, visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/partners/okta

https://www.proofpoint.com/sites/default/files/solution-briefs/pfpt-us-sb-okta-partnership.pdf

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Henrique Teixeira, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley,1st November 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

