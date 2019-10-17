Proofpoint Named a National Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion, Launches Free Security Training Kit for Organizations

Leading cybersecurity company provides award-winning people-centric security while empowering employees to protect themselves against today’s threats

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proofpoint, Inc. , (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has been named a National Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion by the National Cyber Security Alliance. The company is continuing to support the growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. As part of its commitment, Proofpoint has also launched a free Cybersecurity Awareness Month kit to help organizations with their security education initiatives.

“We believe that all organizations, regardless of their budget, should have the tools necessary to educate their end users and turn them into a powerful last line of defense against today’s people-centric attacks,” said Amy Baker, vice president of Security Awareness Training Strategy and Development for Proofpoint. “We’re thrilled to bring our customers and the entire community dynamic education materials to keep security top-of-mind and further amplify security awareness training best practices through our position as a National Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion.”

Proofpoint’s free Cybersecurity Awareness Month program is part of an ever-expanding library of content in its security awareness training offering. These materials are designed to reinforce behaviors of end users and keep them armed against the latest threats in the wild. The kit contains a communications plan, a poster, a newsletter, an infographic, a blog post, an awareness video, a slide deck with a script, a recorded webinar, and Proofpoint’s Attack Spotlight awareness modules. Organizations can download this kit for free here .

As a NCSAM Champion, Proofpoint is working collaboratively among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, and individuals to promote this year’s NCSAM theme of Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT., which encourages everyone to #BeCyberSmart through cybersecurity best practices. Now in its 16th year, NCSAM continues to build momentum to provide all Americans with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. This online safety awareness and education initiative is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security .

“Cybersecurity is important to the success of all businesses and organizations. NCSA is proud to have such a strong and active community helping to encourage proactive behavior and prioritize cybersecurity in their organizations,” said Kelvin Coleman, executive director, NCSA.

To download Proofpoint’s free Cybersecurity Awareness Month kit, please visit https://www.proofpoint.com/us/learn-more/security-awareness-phishing-kit . To learn more about Proofpoint Security Awareness Training, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/product-family/security-awareness-training . For more information about NCSAM 2019 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit staysafeonline.org/ncsam . You can also follow and use the official NCSAM hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint’s people-centric security and compliance solutions to mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com .

About National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

NCSAM is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing NCSAM in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/ncsam or niccs.us-cert.gov/national-cybersecurity-awareness-month-2019 .

About NCSA

NCSA is the nation’s leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA’s primary partners are the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and NCSA’s Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; American Express; Bank of America; Cisco; Cofense; Comcast Corporation; Eli Lilly and Company; ESET North America; Facebook; Google; Infosec; Intel Corporation; Marriott International; Mastercard; Microsoft Corporation; Mimecast; Proofpoint; Raytheon; Symantec Corporation; Trend Micro, Inc.; Uber: U.S. Bank; Visa and Wells Fargo. NCSA’s core efforts include National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™, the global online safety awareness and education campaign co-founded by NCSA and the Anti-Phishing Working Group with federal government leadership from the Department of Homeland Security; and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information on NCSA, please visit https://staysafeonline.org/about/ .