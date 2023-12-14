New honors highlight Proofpoint’s commitment to creating exceptional company culture and diversity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, announced today it was recognized by workplace culture leader Comparably, for having “Best Company Culture” and for being the “Best Company for Women,” and “Best Company for Diversity.” These awards join six other Comparably honors won by Proofpoint in 2023 as well as an A+ overall culture score based on employee ratings.

With over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies, Comparably is one of the most used platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. The Comparably Awards celebrate the companies and leaders that are deemed as the most exceptional based entirely on employee sentiments in nearly 20 core culture metrics, from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook. Proofpoint has garnered nearly 13,000 total ratings on Comparably and ranks in the top 5% for gender and diversity scores among similarly sized organizations.

“Innovation is fueled by diversity,” said Rolanda Small, senior director, diversity, equity, and inclusion at Proofpoint. “To drive innovation, it’s important to cultivate a global community that celebrates differences and unique perspectives, creating a place in which everyone belongs. These accolades from Comparably truly reflect our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace that thrives on diverse perspectives and collaboration across all levels.”

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are deeply ingrained in Proofpoint’s cultural principles, and they are aligned with the company’s culture tenets through four focus pillars: Engage, Captivate, Celebrate, and Cultivate. These pillars act as essential elements that empower Proofpoint’s people, leaders, and employee inclusion groups (EIGs), both individually and collectively, to continuously enhance its culture of inclusion and advance global and local initiatives.

Proofpoint has internal and external programs in place to support employees and their communities. The company’s nine EIGs break down silos, cultivate belonging, develop leadership skills, provide mentorship and networking opportunities, facilitate external civic engagement and community activities, and help communicate shared interests and concerns to executive leadership.

Each EIG is formally recognized, integrated into the fabric of the company, and celebrated for its individuality. The mission of the “Women @Proofpoint” EIG, for example, is to increase gender inclusion and diversity in the workplace and to promote communication about women in tech and cybersecurity. In 2023, the Women @Proofpoint EIG collaborated with the Americas Field Marketing team, which launched their Women Who Cyber initiative that is dedicated to bringing together diverse groups of aspiring and thriving cybersecurity professionals for engaging and interactive events.

Proofpoint’s comprehensive Global Wellbeing Program directly correlates to the company’s overall culture. The award-winning program has been recognized for demonstrating a commitment to diversity, engagement, innovation, and inclusivity while creating a culture of health and wellbeing through the organization. The program provides resources for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing, including a quarterly “wellbeing day” off, philanthropic efforts designed to support local and global causes, virtual classes and activities for employees and their families, and more.

For more on Proofpoint’s career opportunities, please visit www.proofpoint.com/careers.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.