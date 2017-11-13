Breaking News
Home / Top News / Propel Media Reports $22.2 Million in Sales and $8.7 Million of Adjusted EBITDA for the 3rd Quarter of 2017

Propel Media Reports $22.2 Million in Sales and $8.7 Million of Adjusted EBITDA for the 3rd Quarter of 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

3rd Quarter of 2017 Adjusted EBITDA up 42% Compared to 3rd Quarter of 2016

Company Trailing 12 Month Adjusted EBITDA of $32.9 Million

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Propel Media, Inc. (OTCPink:PROM), a performance focused digital media and advertising company, today announced its results for the 3rd quarter and first nine months of 2017. The Company achieved $22.2 million in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million in the 3rd quarter of 2017.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2017:

  • Revenue of $22.2 million as compared to $13.7 million in the 3rd quarter of 2016
  • Operating income of $7.6 million as compared to $5.2 million in the 3rd quarter of 2016
  • Net income of $3.0 million as compared to net loss of $0.1 million in the 3rd quarter of 2016
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million as compared to $6.1 million in the 3rd quarter of 2016

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017: 

  • Revenue of $62.4 million as compared to $44.6 million in the first nine months of 2016
  • Operating income of $23.3 million as compared to $10.4 million in the first nine months of 2016
  • Net income of $8.8 million as compared to net loss of $0.7 million in the first nine months of 2016
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9 million as compared to $15.0 million in the first nine months of 2016

3rd Quarter Business Highlights:

  • 11th consecutive positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter since becoming a publicly-traded company in January 2015
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $32.9 million for the 12 months ending September 30, 2017
  • Increased media buying efforts to expand the Company’s owned and operated member-based network
  • Continued to invest in DeepIntent, the Company’s newly acquired integrated data and programmatic buying platform

“Propel Media strategically focused on expanding its owned and operated member-based network through increased media buying expenditures in the third quarter,” said Marv Tseu, Chief Executive Officer of Propel Media. “We also invested in DeepIntent’s software development and sales teams. We expect to continue to devote resources in the 4th quarter to grow our audience and to invest in DeepIntent,” continued Tseu.

Further details concerning the results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 is set forth in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2017.

About Propel Media
Propel Media connects digital marketers with unique audiences through intent-based technology that delivers superior performance with measurable results. We “Do Digital Differently” with a distinctive approach to digital powered by proprietary contextualization technology and a unique supply of ad inventory. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Propel Media is distinguished by its ability to deliver consistent results and its commitment to providing the highest level of client services to its partners. 

For more information visit: www.propelmedia.com 

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those statements regarding Propel Media’s capital structure, ability to execute its operating plan, anticipated financial flexibility and future financial performance and any other statements that are not statements of historical fact. These statements may be identified, without limitation, by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates”, “expects,” “will” or comparable terms or the negative thereof. Such statements are based on management’s current estimates, assumptions that management believes to be reasonable, and currently available competitive, financial, and economic data as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Propel Media and not all of which are known to Propel Media, including, without limitation those risk factors described from time to time in Propel Media’s reports filed with the SEC. Among the factors that could cause Propel Media’s actual results to differ materially are: loss of key advertising customers; inability to acquire new advertising customers; limitations on its ability to acquire new users profitably or at all; inability to protect its intellectual property; inability to comply with the covenants in its credit facility; inability to obtain necessary financing or enter into equity arrangements with existing or new institutional shareholders; inability to execute its acquisition strategy; inability to effectively manage its growth; failure to effectively integrate the operations of acquired businesses; competition; loss of key personnel; increases in costs of operations; continued compliance with government regulations; and general economic conditions. Further, investors should keep in mind that Propel Media’s financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Propel Media is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we present Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA, which is based upon the adjusted EBITDA which we report to our lenders, is a key measurement monitored by management, and is determined by taking net (loss) income (the nearest GAAP measure) and adding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, stock based compensation, bank fees, losses from extraordinary, unusual or nonrecurring items, noncash items, merger and other onetime expenses and severance. We believe that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results, enhances the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.

   
Propel Media, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
   
   As of   
   September 30,     December 31,   
    2017       2016    
Assets  (unaudited)      
Current assets        
Cash $   2,556,000      $   2,823,000     
Accounts receivable, net     10,520,000          6,595,000     
Prepaid expenses & other current assets     826,000          564,000     
Total current assets     13,902,000          9,982,000     
         
Property and equipment, net      1,387,000          1,594,000     
Intangible assets     1,267,000          20,000     
Goodwill     6,057,000          2,869,000     
Deferred tax assets, net     30,697,000          31,691,000     
Other assets     65,000          89,000     
Total assets $   53,375,000      $   46,245,000     
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $   3,937,000      $   1,861,000     
Accrued expenses     4,108,000          3,914,000     
Advertiser deposits     1,295,000          1,832,000     
Current portion of long-term debt     6,158,000          6,089,000     
Total current liabilities     15,498,000          13,696,000     
         
Long-term debt, less current portion, net     61,522,000          65,999,000     
Obligations to transferors     15,038,000          14,569,000     
Other non-current liabilities     –          142,000     
Total liabilities     92,058,000          94,406,000     
         
Stockholders’ Deficit        
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares,     –          –     
no shares issued or outstanding        
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares,        
issued and outstanding 250,010,162        
at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016     25,000          25,000     
Additional paid-in capital     3,474,000          2,757,000     
Accumulated deficit     (42,182,000  )       (50,943,000  )  
Total stockholders’ deficit     (38,683,000  )       (48,161,000  )  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $   53,375,000      $   46,245,000     
         

Propel Media, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
               
  For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2017       2016       2017       2016  
               
Revenues $   22,207,000     $   13,687,000     $   62,354,000     $   44,589,000  
Cost of revenues     8,218,000         3,826,000         22,574,000         16,430,000  
Gross profit     13,989,000         9,861,000         39,780,000         28,159,000  
               
Operating expenses:              
Salaries, commissions, benefits and related expenses     3,891,000          2,581,000          10,311,000          10,501,000   
Technology, development and maintenance     1,021,000          883,000          2,655,000          3,086,000   
Marketing and promotional      32,000          20,000          61,000          69,000   
General and administrative     710,000          233,000          1,387,000          1,233,000   
Professional services     279,000          416,000          878,000          996,000   
Depreciation and amortization     438,000          525,000          1,210,000          1,723,000   
Impairment of software and video library     –          –          20,000          183,000   
               
Operating expenses     6,371,000          4,658,000          16,522,000          17,791,000   
               
Operating income     7,618,000          5,203,000          23,258,000          10,368,000   
               
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense, net     (2,813,000  )       (3,095,000  )       (9,335,000  )       (9,284,000  )
Gain from extinguishment of debt     –          –          –          106,000   
  Other income (expense)     –          –          (1,000  )       18,000   
  Total other expenses     (2,813,000  )       (3,095,000  )       (9,336,000  )       (9,160,000  )
               
Income before income tax expense     4,805,000          2,108,000          13,922,000          1,208,000   
Income tax expense     (1,797,000  )       (2,250,000  )       (5,161,000  )       (1,887,000  )
Net income (loss) $   3,008,000      $   (142,000  )   $   8,761,000      $   (679,000  )
               
Net income (loss) per common share $   0.01     $   (0.00 )   $   0.04     $   (0.00 )
               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted     250,010,162         250,010,162         250,010,162         250,010,162  
               

Propel Media, Inc. and Subsidiaries  
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information  
(Unaudited)  
                 
  For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		   For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
  2017     2016     2017     2016    
                 
Net income (loss)  $   3,008,000   $   (142,000 )   $   8,761,000   $   (679,000  )  
Depreciation and amortization     438,000       525,000         1,210,000       1,723,000    
Impairment charges     –        –          20,000       183,000    
Interest expense     2,813,000       3,095,000         9,335,000       9,284,000    
Stock-based compensation expense     262,000       240,000         717,000       1,412,000    
Taxes     1,798,000       2,206,000         5,166,000       1,897,000    
Bank fees (credits)     29,000       26,000         81,000       (3,000 )  
Amortization of DeepIntent deferred purchase price     238,000       –          264,000       –     
Merger and other one-time expenses     140,000       172,000         321,000       225,000    
Severance     –        13,000         –        913,000    
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) $   8,726,000   $   6,135,000     $   25,875,000   $   14,955,000    
                 

Press Contact:  
David Shapiro
Propel Media
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.