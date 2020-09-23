Propel Schools Receives USDA Grants To Serve More Fresh Produce

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Pittsburgh, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PITTSBURGH, September 23, 2020 – Propel Schools is excited to partner with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the 13th year to promote nutrition education and encourage healthy eating habits among our scholars and families.

The USDA selected eight Propel Schools to participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The FFVP is a nationwide program that operates in select elementary schools. The goal of the program is to introduce children to new and different varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Our scholars have had the opportunity to try fruits and vegetables they may not have been introduced to if not for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. We are proud to be a part of this program,” said Food Service Manager Charise Johnson.

“The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is popular at our schools because it increases the consumption of fresh, unprocessed food among our scholars and families, and encourages a healthier learning environment,” said CEO/Superintendent Dr. Tina Chekan. “We looking forward to the excitement our scholars display when they get to learn about and eat the fruit and vegetable selections.”

The Propel Schools selected for the 2020-2021 school year are Propel Braddock Hills Elementary, Propel Hazelwood, Propel Homestead, Propel Pitcairn, Propel East, Propel McKeesport, Propel Montour Elementary and Propel Northside.

 

About Propel Schools

Propel Schools is a network of public charter schools that transforms the lives of children in underserved communities through innovative, student-centered learning. Propel sets a standard for creating productive citizens by prioritizing academic excellence and fundamental life skills. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Propel has become one of the largest, fastest-expanding charter school organizations since it was established in 2003. Today, Propel serves 4,000 students at 13 Allegheny County locations. Visit propelschools.org to learn more.

