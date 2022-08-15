Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Propelled by New Name, Fastwyre Delivers High-Speed Connectivity & Premiere Broadband Services

Propelled by New Name, Fastwyre Delivers High-Speed Connectivity & Premiere Broadband Services

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

SULPHUR, La., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fastwyre, a premier broadband and internet service provider, announced today a new name and logo to better convey its mission of delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to cities and towns across America.

Fastwyre Broadband brings together, under one mantle, entities formerly known as American Broadband, TelAlaska and Cameron Communications. Synergies achieved through harmonizing these operating brands into Fastwyre Broadband will result in building out fiber to homes and businesses so customers can enjoy the ever-expanding broadband applications available today and tomorrow.

“We are excited about our new name – Fastwyre – because it reflects our commitment to providing communities across the country with the fastest, most reliable and affordable communications network for work, play and life,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband. “We believe all Americans should have access to reliable internet service. Our new identity reflects our pursuit of that mission, unifying our markets under a single national brand that will help keep communities connected.”

Fastwyre Broadband is poised to respond to the increasing need for access and upgrades across the United States. The new brand identity reinforces the company’s organizational values, including the company’s commitment to community, straightforward pricing and best-in-class customer service.

Fastwyre’s residential and business customers can expect to benefit from the same high-quality, high-speed broadband service and the fastest technology that they have long utilized. Fastwyre Broadband remains at the industry forefront in innovation, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network.

About Fastwyre Broadband

Fastwyre Broadband is a premier broadband and internet service provider delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to cities and towns across America. The company provides broadband services, phone access lines and video to customers in a wide array of locations including Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services and supporting new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania Capital Partners. More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.Fastwyre.com. 

Media Contact:

Jon Nyatawa
jnyatawa@lukaspartners.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.