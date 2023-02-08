Increasing House Ownership Will Create A New Set Of Demands For The Property Management Services Market

Rockville, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global property management services market is expected to achieve a valuation of US$ 15.0 billion in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the next 10 years.

With the increasing number of multi-story buildings across residential, commercial, and industrial spaces, the demand for professional services to manage these properties is seeing high growth. Countries such as India, China, and South Korea are expected to register the highest market growth in comparison to other major economies of the world.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8073



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022 – 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 30.4 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 42 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global property management services market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 30.9 million by 2033.

East Asia to register a market growth of 7.7% during the forecast period.

North America commands the largest share with 31% of the total property management market.

Leasing as a service accounts for 27% of the total demand.

Demand from the commercial end is growing at the fastest rate and is expected to achieve a market valuation of US$ 13.9 billion.

Market Development

The property management market is mostly organized owing to the presence of large enterprises that own a bigger share of the market. Many property management companies have been entering into the real estate investment and development segment. There have also been some horizontal acquisitions in the recent past.

In April 2021, Lincoln Property completed the acquisition of the multifamily property management business of Excelsior Group. This acquisition consists of 27 multifamily properties and 4,500 units across the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8073

Key Companies Profiled

Apartment Management Consultants

Avison Young

BH Management Services

Buildium

CBRE Group Inc.

Colliers International

Cushman & Wakefield

Duke Realty Corp.

Greystar

Hines

Lincoln Property Company

Stream Realty Partners

The RMR Group

Tishman Speyer

Vacasa

Winn Companies

Segmentation of Property Management Services Industry Research

By Service : Rent Collection Mortgage & Utility Payment Leasing Legal & Accounting Services Repair & Maintenance Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)

By Property Type : Residential Commercial Industrial Special Purpose Properties (Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, Hotels, Others)

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8073

Key Questions Covered in the Property Management Services Market Report

What is the projected value of the Property Management Services Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Property Management Services Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Property Management Services Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Property Management Services Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Property Management Services Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Property Management Services Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the property management services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Service (Rent Collection, Mortgage & Utility Payment, Leasing, Legal & Accounting Services, Repair & Maintenance, Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)) and Property Type (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Special Purpose Properties (Schools, Colleges, Hospitals, Hotels, Others)), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Funeral Products and Services Market: Global funeral products & services market is expected to represent a value of nearly US$ 370,000 Mn by the end of 2022.

Intelligent Traffic Management System Market: The intelligent traffic management system market reached a valuation of US$ 17.75 Billion by 2021Y, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 18.94 Billion.

Gas and Liquid Flow Management Systems Market: Worldwide demand for gas and liquid flow management systems is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Vehicles Market: The global emergency medical services (EMS) vehicles market enjoys a US$ 12.8 billion valuation in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 21.3 billion by 2033-end.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year.