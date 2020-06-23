Breaking News
PropertyForce Selected for Inaugural List of Florida’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Hallandale Beach, FL, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PropertyForce, the industry leader providing real estate opportunities for everyone, has been selected by Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies.

 “We’re thrilled to have been selected by Inc. Magazine for this prestigious honor,” says Oliver Seidler, Founder and CEO of PropertyForce. “There are a lot of great companies in Florida, and we’re proud that PropertyForce was chosen as one of Florida’s fastest-growing companies. We believe the future is very bright for PropertyForce, and we’re looking forward to continuing our growth trajectory moving forward.”

 Inc. magazine revealed that PropertyForce is No. 205 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Florida list. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

 The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 302 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 56,000 people and added $12.6 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in the Tampa, Miami, and Naples metro areas brought in the highest revenue overall.

 “The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts Florida’s economy,” says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. “Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs.”

About PropertyForce

PropertyForce is a real estate investment firm with headquarters in Hallandale Beach, Fla., focused on simplifying and reinventing the process of real estate investing. Founded in 2006, PropertyForce has been committed to supporting investors in their search for their ideal properties while providing a competitive environment for our team to thrive and succeed. Our system allows us to streamline the entire process, delivering exclusive real estate investment properties to meet unique and individual needs. 

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regional Series

Methodology                                                                                                        

The 2020 Inc. 5000 Regional Series is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

CONTACT: Geoff Duncan
PropertyForce
954-807-9051
[email protected]

