Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ProPhase Labs Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

ProPhase Labs Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

GARDEN CITY, NY, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, announced today that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering. Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering. ProPhase intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 15% of the shares sold to the public in the offering at the public offering price, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering of has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on ProPhase’s website. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., Prospectus Department, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, telephone at (877) 436-3673 or e-mail at [email protected] and Dawson James Securities, 101 N Federal Highway Suite 600 Boca Raton, Florida, 33432, Attention: Prospectus Department or by telephone at 1(866) 928-0928 or email at [email protected]

This press release is not an offer or sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or sale is prohibited, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) is a diversified medical science and technology company with deep experience with OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. This includes the development and marketing of dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand. The Company is also developing ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc. (“ProPhase Diagnostics”) to offer COVID-19 and other Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests. The Company also continues to actively pursue strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies and products. For more information visit us at www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. ProPhase cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, risks related to whether the Company will offer the common stock or consummate the offering of common stock on the expected terms, or at all; the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the offering; and the fact that the Company’s management will have broad discretion in the use of the proceeds from any sale of common stock. Forward-looking statements reflect its analysis only on their stated date, and ProPhase undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact

Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group – MZ North America
949-491-8235
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.