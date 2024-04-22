A proposal that would allow parents to be fined for their child’s criminal offenses is headed to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his approval.
The GOP-dominant House on Monday approved allowing judges to levy up to $1,000 in fines against parents or legal guardians of children who commit a second criminal offense. The chamber voted 72-24 to send the bill to the governor after it previously secured the support from the similarly Republican-controlled Senate.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)