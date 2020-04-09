Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Proposed Merger Involving Turning Point Brands, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton; Shareholders Should Contact the Firm

Proposed Merger Involving Turning Point Brands, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton; Shareholders Should Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

BOSTON, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm, has opened an investigation into the proposed merger involving Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), whereby Standard Diversified Inc. (“SDI”) will be merged into a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPB.  Block & Leviton is investigating whether members of the TPB Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to have the Company acquire SDI, its controlling stockholder, and whether the price that TPB agreed to pay for SDI is unfairly high.  TPB shareholders should contact Block & Leviton for a free case evaluation.

Under the terms of the proposed merger, SDI will be merged into a wholly-owned subsidiary of TPB in a tax-free downstream merger.  The proposed merger was first announced by the two companies in November 2019, but today, the companies announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement.  Under the terms of the agreement, the holders of SDI’s Class A Common Stock and SDI’s Class B Common Stock will receive in the aggregate, in return for their SDI shares, TPB Voting Common Stock at a ratio of 0.97 of a share of TPB Voting Common Stock for each share of TPB Voting Common Stock held by SDI.

If you are a TPB shareholder and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Stephen Teti at (617) 398-5600, by email at [email protected], or by visiting https://shareholder.law/tpb.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets.  The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States.  The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockesq.com 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.