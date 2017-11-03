Nonito AS, a company wholly owned by Martin Kolnes, Exec. Director Corporate Accounting, has today sold 600 shares in Prosafe SE at a share price of NOK 14.35.
Following the transaction, Martin Kolnes owns no shares in Prosafe SE.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Larnaca, 3 November 2017
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 20 / +47 991 09 467
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Fastenal ‘Blue Team’ to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on November 6, 2017 - November 3, 2017
- Prosafe SE: Primary insider sells shares in Prosafe SE - November 3, 2017
- AGF déclare le total de son actif géré pour octobre 2017 - November 3, 2017