Prosafe SE: Prosafe wins contract for Safe Swift in Mediterranean Sea

Prosafe acting as commercial managers for the Axis Offshore owned Safe Swift has won a contract to support the TechnipFMC managed Bahr Essalam, Phase II development in the Central Mediterranean Sea.
The Safe Swift accommodating over 200 persons will operate gangway connected to the Sabratha platform, which is situated approximately 110km off the Libyan coast in a water depth of approximately 190m.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Larnaca, 29 November 2017
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
