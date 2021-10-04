Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ProSearch and Text IQ Launching New Connector to Simplify Data Exchange Between Relativity and Text IQ

ProSearch and Text IQ Launching New Connector to Simplify Data Exchange Between Relativity and Text IQ

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ProSearch Text IQ Connector reduces time and costs incurred in review for responsiveness, privilege and privacy

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, and Text IQ, the leading artificial intelligence platform designed to reduce risk, time and operational costs in privilege and privacy review, announced today ProSearch has developed a new connector to speed and simplify data transfers between Relativity and Text IQ.

Recently acquired by Relativity, Text IQ leverages unsupervised machine learning, graphical modeling and deep learning to create AI solutions that accelerate review of responsive, privileged and protected content, significantly reducing the time and cost burden of document review. Until now, a common challenge faced by legal teams was the lack of an automated solution for accurate and speedy transfer of fielded results obtained in Text IQ to Relativity for further review and production.

The ProSearch Text IQ Connector slashes the time and expertise required to move data between the two platforms. An intuitive visual interface walks the user through the steps of creating a template for the matter at hand, allowing the user to map data and metadata fields between Text IQ and Relativity. Using the connector template, the transfer of data between Text IQ and Relativity is faster, more accurate and fully documented to support defensibility of methods.

The Connector was developed using Relativity APIs and standards to ensure compliance, ease of packaging and deployment and harmonization with the Relativity platform.

“The ProSearch Text IQ Connector speeds up the transfer of data between Text IQ and the Relativity platform,” says Omar Haroun, Text IQ co-founder and COO. “This will enable users to further reduce the time it takes to conduct document reviews, particularly when it comes to privilege review.”

“Our long-term partnership with Text IQ includes a history of collaboration for Global Fortune 500 customers,” says Julia Hasenzahl, CEO of ProSearch. “Together we drive significant value and cost savings by combining Text IQ’s machine learning platform with ProSearch’s expertise in developing AI workflows to automate privilege review. The new Connector is the latest example of our success in partnering for the benefit of our mutual clients.”

Through its corporate Enterprise offering, ProSearch reimagines the conventional approach to solution design and service delivery by working as part of client discovery teams and taking a holistic view of each client’s unique needs, data and metrics for success. ProSearch combines advanced technologies with its innovative workflows and deep expertise in deriving insights from data to enable legal teams to better respond to litigation, investigations, regulatory and compliance actions and achieve better outcomes at a lower cost.

The ProSearch Text IQ Connector will be launched for limited use in early October during the week of Relativity Fest. It will initially be available to select customers for conducting privilege reviews before its full launch for general availability at a later date.

About ProSearch
ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
[email protected]
Edge Marketing Inc. for ProSearch
651-552-7753

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.