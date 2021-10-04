ProSearch and Text IQ Launching New Connector to Simplify Data Exchange Between Relativity and Text IQ

ProSearch Text IQ Connector reduces time and costs incurred in review for responsiveness, privilege and privacy

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, and Text IQ, the leading artificial intelligence platform designed to reduce risk, time and operational costs in privilege and privacy review, announced today ProSearch has developed a new connector to speed and simplify data transfers between Relativity and Text IQ.

Recently acquired by Relativity, Text IQ leverages unsupervised machine learning, graphical modeling and deep learning to create AI solutions that accelerate review of responsive, privileged and protected content, significantly reducing the time and cost burden of document review. Until now, a common challenge faced by legal teams was the lack of an automated solution for accurate and speedy transfer of fielded results obtained in Text IQ to Relativity for further review and production.

The ProSearch Text IQ Connector slashes the time and expertise required to move data between the two platforms. An intuitive visual interface walks the user through the steps of creating a template for the matter at hand, allowing the user to map data and metadata fields between Text IQ and Relativity. Using the connector template, the transfer of data between Text IQ and Relativity is faster, more accurate and fully documented to support defensibility of methods.

The Connector was developed using Relativity APIs and standards to ensure compliance, ease of packaging and deployment and harmonization with the Relativity platform.

“The ProSearch Text IQ Connector speeds up the transfer of data between Text IQ and the Relativity platform,” says Omar Haroun, Text IQ co-founder and COO. “This will enable users to further reduce the time it takes to conduct document reviews, particularly when it comes to privilege review.”

“Our long-term partnership with Text IQ includes a history of collaboration for Global Fortune 500 customers,” says Julia Hasenzahl, CEO of ProSearch. “Together we drive significant value and cost savings by combining Text IQ’s machine learning platform with ProSearch’s expertise in developing AI workflows to automate privilege review. The new Connector is the latest example of our success in partnering for the benefit of our mutual clients.”

Through its corporate Enterprise offering, ProSearch reimagines the conventional approach to solution design and service delivery by working as part of client discovery teams and taking a holistic view of each client’s unique needs, data and metrics for success. ProSearch combines advanced technologies with its innovative workflows and deep expertise in deriving insights from data to enable legal teams to better respond to litigation, investigations, regulatory and compliance actions and achieve better outcomes at a lower cost.

The ProSearch Text IQ Connector will be launched for limited use in early October during the week of Relativity Fest. It will initially be available to select customers for conducting privilege reviews before its full launch for general availability at a later date.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

