ProSearch Enhances Data Analytics with Addition of Brainspace

Latest partnership combined with its data science expertise puts ProSearch at the forefront of advanced analytics in evidence-gathering

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProSearch , a leading provider of comprehensive discovery solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces a new alliance partnership with Brainspace, the leading data analytics platform for investigations, eDiscovery, intelligence mining and compliance. By adding Brainspace to its menu of tools and technology solutions, ProSearch further expands its ability to quickly identify relevant evidence as part of its holistic approach to discovery.

Brainspace, an AppGate technology, is a comprehensive and advanced data analytics platform. Its patented machine learning technology and interactive data visualizations are designed to enable smarter, faster and more informed decisions across an array of data intelligence applications. In June Brainspace announced the release of its latest version, Brainspace 6.3, which streamlines the data exploration process by automating more of the human tasks associated with supervised machine learning workflows, enabling even faster and more accurate data analysis for greater risk reduction.

In partnering with Brainspace to offer its advanced data analytics platform, ProSearch promotes its own progressive approach to eDiscovery workflow. ProSearch leverages its elite team of data scientists and linguists who combine their unique skills with innovative proprietary technologies and tailored workflows to quickly eliminate low-value data and focus on what matters.

“Global organizations face massive data volumes and pressure to produce evidence quickly,” says Ivana Markovic, ProSearch client engagement manager for a global financial institution and director of Brainspace implementation for ProSearch. “Advanced analytics and tailored workflows are key to helping clients better understand their data and make better decisions. Brainspace, the leader in data intelligence, is a powerful addition to our technology stack that enhances our service offerings.”

“Brainspace is thrilled to be working with ProSearch, whose expertise using advanced technologies and custom workflows to deliver exceptional client service makes them a perfect alliance partner,” says Linda Sheldon, vice president of sales at Brainspace. “Having our platform added to the ProSearch suite of offerings means their Enterprise clients now have access to even greater automation to further improve their responses to litigation, investigations, regulatory and compliance actions and achieve better outcomes at lower cost.”

Since adding Brainspace to its suite of premier technologies, ProSearch has invested in extensive training and already has certified Brainspace analysts to ensure the tool will be leveraged to its fullest capabilities for clients.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet electronic discovery, fraud investigation, compliance and information governance requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Learn more about solutions and careers at ProSearch by visiting Prosearch.com .

About Brainspace

For more than a decade, Brainspace has been the standard-bearer for machine learning in unstructured and alternative data, delivering market-leading solutions in intelligence mining, investigations, eDiscovery, compliance, and risk analytics. The most comprehensive and trusted platform of its kind, Brainspace’s patented natural language technology helps the world’s top firms and government agencies pinpoint “unknown unknowns” fast. Harness the power of the industry’s leading data intelligence platform to surface insights, slash risk, and solve problems. Learn more at Brainspace.com .