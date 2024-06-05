Legal industry veteran Chris Dahl accepts CRO role; new client partnerships and service operations teams led by ProSearch veterans Matt Davidson and Kenneth Spencer

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the addition of industry veteran Chris Dahl as its chief revenue officer and key leadership changes supporting long-term client relationships and service delivery operations as the company continues its trajectory of growth.

Chris Dahl has joined ProSearch as its chief revenue officer. Dahl is responsible for ProSearch revenue operations, including supporting existing business development, sales, and marketing teams and providing additional focus on the end-to-end client journey. As part of the company’s executive team, Dahl is also leading the evaluation of new opportunities for long-term growth and expanding ProSearch service offerings beyond eDiscovery and into other legal data solutions. Dahl brings to ProSearch more than 20 years of experience in the legal support services industry including eight years at K&L Gates, 12 years at Lighthouse, and the past year advising private equity firms on investments in legal data services.

“Chris joining the company marks an exciting milestone in the ProSearch journey,” says Julia Hasenzahl, ProSearch CEO. “The expansion of our leadership team provides us with additional breadth and depth to meet the future head-on. Chris’ experience guiding enterprise clients through continuous, complex technology changes over the last two decades uniquely situates him to help current and future ProSearch clients navigate the challenges AI and other technologies will present over the coming years and beyond.”

“I’m excited to take on the role of CRO at ProSearch,” Dahl shares. “The legal tech sector is in a transformative phase, with data intelligence initiatives increasingly adding value for organizations. I have long admired the accomplishments of the ProSearch team and look forward to collaborating with them to deliver innovative, outcome-driven services to our clients.”

ProSearch is also pleased to share two recent leadership changes to further support the growth of the company:

Matt Davidson is now serving as director of client partnerships, a core component of ProSearch’s continued growth. Davidson’s selection to lead this function reflects the company’s commitment to keeping its deep client relationships at the heart of what differentiates ProSearch. Having developed key relationships with industry thought leaders and established himself as a trusted advisor to ProSearch clients for more than a decade, Davidson will continue working closely with ProSearch clients to understand their vision and create tailored solutions that bring real value to their organizations.

Kenneth Spencer is now director of client services, a position supporting ProSearch’s continued focus on outstanding service delivery and operational excellence. For the past 10 years, Spencer has been a leader at ProSearch, consistently demonstrating a keen ability to balance client needs with the processes and standards that lead to operational efficiency and scalability. He has served in client engagement management roles, as well as being director of platform integration and most recently ProSearch director of governance, risk, and compliance.

The creation of all three new leadership roles is the result of ProSearch’s continued growth and its dedication to maintaining strong client relationships and exceptional service delivery.

About ProSearch

ProSearch is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions to corporations and law firms. ProSearch’s eDiscovery and AI-led review offerings allow clients to efficiently address their most challenging litigation, regulatory, privacy, and other legal matters. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, and eDiscovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. ProSearch works with some of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 as a trusted partner that brings efficiency to the legal process and spend. To learn more visit ProSearch.com .

