ProSearch Experts to Share Insights at Upcoming Events

Company’s continued commitment to legal technology and e-discovery industries includes sponsorships and knowledge-sharing at Relativity Fest and EDI Leadership Summit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its participation in two premier upcoming, annual industry events. ProSearch is both a sponsor and participant in educational sessions at Relativity Fest being held virtually October 4-6 and at the 11th Annual EDI Leadership Summit being held October 13-15 in Santa Barbara, California.

Relativity Fest is an annual conference hosted by Relativity designed to educate and connect the e-discovery and compliance communities. ProSearch head of data privacy Ryan Costello will speak on a panel discussing the GDPR on Tuesday, October 5. Along with Costello, “The GDPR and its Ongoing Ripple Effect: International Transfers, Copycat Laws, and AI” will also feature co-panelists:

Michelle Six, Litigation Partner with Kirkland and Ellis

Carolyn Bigg, Global Co-Chair with DLA Piper

Omar Haroun, Co-Founder and COO of Text IQ

Joe Campbell, Employment and Privacy Counsel with Relativity

ProSearch is a RelativityOne Certified Partner, a RelativityOne Services Partner and a RelativityOne Approved Data Migration Partner. The company invests heavily in training and support to provide best in class service to its clients in support of their Relativity and RelativityOne installations and currently has more than 100 active staff certifications in place. ProSearch had two submissions for the 2021 Relativity Innovation Awards: its Review Alignment Manager (a simple training interface for document review teams) and its Text IQ Relativity Connector (an interface to transfer data between Text IQ and Relativity).

ProSearch is a diamond-level summit ambassador of the 11th Annual EDI Leadership Summit, the flagship educational initiative of Electronic Discovery Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to education, leadership, service, advocacy and research at the intersection of law and technology. ProSearch is a long-standing partner of EDI and has sponsored the Leadership Summit every year since its inception.

Along with the company’s sponsorship of the event, experts from ProSearch will moderate and speak on two panels at the Leadership Summit:

“The Evolution of Discovery Reshapes the Service Landscape” will be moderated by Dan Kinney of ProSearch. Faculty participants will share how changes in data, technology, security and privacy are reshaping discovery services. Panelists include: Julia Hasenzahl, CEO and Co-Founder of ProSearch Marla Crawford, General Counsel of Compliance Adam Rubinger, Chief Client Experience Officer of HaystackID Chip Delany, Strategy Director of Lineal

“Attacks on Confidentiality, Redactions & Filing Information Under Seal: Are Company Emails Secret?” will be moderated by Lauren Roso of ProSearch. Panelists will share what you need to know about the recent proposal to the Federal Rules Committee that may limit parties’ ability to file information under seal, why this issue is important and how you should advise your organization. Faculty participants include:

Brittany Schultz, Counsel, Litigation & Regulatory of Ford Motor Company Stephanie Mitchell, Senior Counsel of Siemens Corporation Mike Lyons, Senior Vice President & Director, Litigation of Hilltop Holdings Robert Levy, Executive Counsel, Legal Policy & Administration of Exxon Mobil Megan Ferraro, Associate General Counsel of Facebook



Registration for Relativity Fest can be found here, and registration for the EDI Leadership Summit can be found here.

