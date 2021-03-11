ProSearch Improves Discovery Review with New Solution for Handling Collaboration Data

ProSearch WorkStream™ reimagines how chat data is processed and searched to promote meaningful, targeted review

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its newest discovery solution to address the growing volume of chat and other data generated in collaboration platforms. ProSearch WorkStream™ advances discovery by providing a framework that is customizable to the unique needs of each client for handling modern, complex data to optimize review.

Just as email disrupted corporate communications 25 years ago, chat is disrupting email today. Messaging is now integrated into the platforms used in corporate environments every day, with tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams pushing chat at each other and bots injecting content streams. As the volume of this data increases, so does its complexity. Adding further complication, organizations are not standardizing on a single tool—work groups are adopting multiple tools that meet their unique needs.

For years, the discovery industry has responded to chat by forcing that data into an email/attachment metaphor. But handling chat the same as email for discovery purposes is no longer adequate, and since every organization’s data is unique, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. In WorkStream, ProSearch has developed a framework it can customize to address the complexity and nuances of each situation.

ProSearch WorkStream reimagines the way chat data is processed, searched, and reviewed. In abandoning the email metaphor, WorkStream treats messages as discrete records. Managing chat as structured data, WorkStream captures message and action-level metadata that can be used to organize, search and cull datasets. The solution is tailored to the unique data and needs of each client and provides robust search and filtering features that allow users to define discrete sets for more targeted review.

“Within the next couple of years, industry analysts predict workstream collaboration tools will be the primary means of communications, supplanting email in many corporate environments. Instant messaging has evolved into persistent, substantive conversations in the workplace, and new features continually expand the reach of these apps—including files, audio and tasks,” says Julia Hasenzahl, ProSearch CEO. “WorkStream is our solution to handling this growing, complex data for discovery to ensure ProSearch clients are able to conduct efficient, meaningful reviews.”

ProSearch helps clients take control of their discovery processes by staying focused on legal and strategic issues while reducing risk and costs. The company takes an unconventional approach to solution design and service delivery with its Enterprise solution, which aligns ProSearch with clients in a way that traditional customer/vendor relationships cannot. The ProSearch team becomes an extension of the client’s, listening and collaborating on solutions that maximize investments and improve outcomes.

