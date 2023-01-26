ProSearch discovery experts offer solutions for data privacy, Microsoft 365, and chat data in discovery

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces the company’s participation in upcoming industry events. ProSearch company thought leaders will share their expertise on the important topics facing eDiscovery professionals today. Upcoming events include:

ILTA Virtual Event – February 8, 2023. ProSearch director of applied science Dr. Gina Taranto will join a panel of eDiscovery experts in the discussion On the Cutting Edge of Short Message Review: RSMF Slicing, Searching and More! The conversation will focus on the challenges and opportunities in efficiently and effectively managing short message data – what we should be focused on when it comes to short message data and to search, review and produce it.

Panelists:

Philip Weldon, Director of eDiscovery and Litigation Support Technology at Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP

Dr. Gina Taranto, Director of Applied Science at ProSearch

Cristin Traylor, Director of Law Firm Strategy Marketing at Relativity

Mike Deuerling​, Senior Product Manager at Relativity

SOLID West – February 15, 2023, at the City Club of San Francisco. ProSearch co-founder and CEO Julia Hasenzahl will reprise her enlightening talk on The Future of Work: Reframing the Discussion. Of this engaging topic, Hasenzahl says, “Managers are from Mars. As the battle heats up over the future of work, are managers, executives, and the C-suite bad guys? I don’t think so. As co-founder and CEO of ProSearch, I am an in-office person, and I built and in-office company. By June of 2020, I knew there was no going back. Since then, I have spent hundreds of hours reading academic literature, corporate research, surveys, and media stories on remote and hybrid work trying to figure it all out. My head is spinning, but I will share one clear thought.”

Legalweek 2023 – March 20-23, 2023, in New York. ProSearch is a sponsor of Legalweek, the legal industry’s annual event focused on business and regulatory trends, technology, and talent. ProSearch eDiscovery experts will meet with legal professionals to share ProSearch solutions for tackling eDiscovery challenges related to Microsoft 365, data privacy, and collaborative data.

For more information about these and other upcoming events, visit the News and Events page of the ProSearch website.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance, and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys, and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed, and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for ProSearch

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651-552-7753