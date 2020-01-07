U.S. federal prosecutors asked a judge Tuesday to sentence President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, to up to six months in prison, according to a court filing.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Dad dancing Musk launches Tesla SUV program in China - January 7, 2020
- Prosecutors say former Trump adviser Flynn should face up to six months in prison - January 7, 2020
- France urges Iran to avoid exacerbating tensions in Middle East: President - January 7, 2020