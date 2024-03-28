Prosecutors went after Hunter Biden’s attorneys during an hours-long hearing Wednesday on several motions to dismiss criminal tax evasion charges against the president’s son.
The first son did not appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, but his attorney Abbe Lowell argued in favor of dismissing what he claimed were politically motivated charges. He said the government was perpetrating “the least ordinary prosecution a person could imagine.”
T
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Yellen says China’s rapid buildout of its green energy industry ‘distorts global prices’ - March 27, 2024
- First week of NC sports betting sees almost $200M in wagers: ‘strong start’ - March 27, 2024
- Board approves first-of-its-kind NYC traffic pricing program as Democratic lawmaker vows to sue - March 27, 2024