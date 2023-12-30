Special counsel Jack Smith says in filing suggestion Trump is not immune from accountability for crimes threatens countrySpecial counsel Jack Smith urged a federal appeals court Saturday to reject former president Donald Trump’s claims that he is immune from prosecution, saying the suggestion that he cannot be held to account for crimes committed in office “threatens the democratic and constitutional foundation” of the country.The filing from Smith’s team was submitted before arguments next month on the legally untested question of whether a former president can be prosecuted for acts made while in the White House. Continue reading…
