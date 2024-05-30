PLEASANTON, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProSomnus, Inc. (the “Company”), the leading non-CPAP Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) therapy™, announced that it has contributed two scientific abstracts that have been accepted for presentation at SLEEP 2024, a joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society, June 1-5 in Houston, TX.

Abstract ID 1262

“Evaluating the Clinical Performance of a Novel, Precision Oral Appliance Therapy Medical Device Made Wholly from a Medical Grade Class VI Material for the Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea” E Sall1; K Smith2; A Desai3; JA Carollo4; MT Murphy5; S Kim6; LA Liptak6

1GoTo Sleep Center, Glendale, AZ

2Star Sleep & Wellness, Frisco, TX

3London Bridge Hospital, London, GBR

4Dental Sleep Medicine of New Jersey, Florham Park, NJ

5Funktional Sleep, Rochester Hills, MI

6ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, Pleasanton, CA

This study evaluated the clinical performance of a novel, precision oral appliance therapy (ProSomnus OAT) medical device made entirely from a US Pharmacopeia (USP) medical grade class VI qualified material for the treatment of OSA. Data from 91 patients with OSA found that 98% of patients with mild and moderate OSA were successfully treated to an AHI < 10 events per hour. No patients discontinued treatment due to material-related side effects. The results of the study show that a precision ProSomnus OAT device made from USP Class VI qualified material is safe and efficacious for the treatment of OSA.

Abstract ID 0606

“Post Market Surveillance from Precision OAT Cases Indicates High Levels of Patient and Provider Satisfaction” Len Liptak, MBA1, Yoann Ojeda, MDT1, Mark Murphy DDS2

1ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, Pleasanton, CA

2Funktional Sleep, Rochester Hills, MI

Review of post-market surveillance surveys collected from 10,880 patients and 646 providers over a 60-month period showed that 98% of patients and providers reported a ‘first time fit’, indicating a high-quality device made precisely to specification. 99% of patients reported being satisfied with their appliance and 98% of providers reported being satisfied with the device upon delivery to the patient. These results indicate that ProSomnus precision OAT devices are associated with high levels of satisfaction among patients and providers.

“A growing number of physicians are realizing the need for non-CPAP OSA therapy, due to recent research documenting patient preferences, FDA recalls, treatment compliance and treatment effectiveness rates,” noted Len Liptak, Chief Executive Officer. “ProSomnus is proud to be associated with these scientific abstracts which further investigate and establish the clinical safety and performance of precision oral appliance therapy for patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea.”

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus is the leading non-CPAP therapy for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, a serious medical disease affecting over 1 billion people worldwide, that is associated with comorbidities including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus intraoral medical devices are engineered to precisely track the treatment plan and anatomy for each patient. Non-invasive, patient preferred and easy to use, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated excellent efficacy, safety, adherence, and overall outcomes in a growing body of clinical investigations. ProSomnus precision intraoral devices are FDA-cleared, patented, and covered by commercial medical insurance, Medicare, TRICARE and many Government-sponsored healthcare plans around the world, representing over 200 million covered lives. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

