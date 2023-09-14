Scientific Abstracts and Presentations Feature New and Additional Data Demonstrating the Efficacy, Effectiveness, and Safety of ProSomnus Precision Devices for the Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSA), a leading CPAP alternative for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (“OSA”), today announced that their precision sleep apnea devices will be prominently featured in the scientific programs at upcoming medical conferences. The new scientific abstracts and podium presentations feature new data and additional data reporting on the efficacy, effectiveness, and safety of ProSomnus devices. The positive data adds to the expanding volume of independent evidence establishing precision oral devices as a leading treatment option for obstructive sleep apnea.

“ProSomnus proudly supports medical grade research that helps physicians select the optimal therapy for each and every patient with Obstructive Sleep Apnea,” said Len Liptak, ProSomnus Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “A growing number of physicians are interested in ProSomnus devices as an alternative to CPAP and Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation. ProSomnus devices have demonstrated efficacy, safety, adherence, and patient preference in several studies. The additional data reported at these upcoming conferences should further establish precision oral appliance therapy with ProSomnus devices as a consistent, reliable, treatment option.”

ProSomnus clinical data will be presented at the following medical conferences:

September 22-23, 2023

6th Two-Day iBEDSSMA Symposium on the Multidisciplinary Treatment of Sleep-Disordered Breathing

Knokke, Belgium

Marijke Dieltjens, BMS, PhD, Antwerp University Hospital, will present the abstract: “Comparison of clinical effectiveness and patients’ preference for two non-invasive treatment options for patients diagnosed with moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea: the FLOSAT study”

Marc Braem, DDS, PhD, Multi-Center, will present the abstract: “Oral Appliance Treatment in the general hospital setting: effects on obstructive apnea- hypopnea index (oAHI) as measured using polygraphy, at multiple general hospitals”

September 29 – October 4, 2023

International Surgical Sleep Society & American Academy of Otolaryngology 2023 Annual Meetings

Nashville, TN

Dr. Edward Sall, MD, DDS, ProSomnus Medical Director, will present:

Poster “Precision Oral Appliance Therapy: The Prime – Time Treatment for OSA”

Poster “Precision Oral Appliance Therapy for the Treatment of Severe OSA”

Poster “FDA Adverse Event Reports Vary Based on OAT Device Design”

Poster “An FDA Maude Database Analysis of OSA Treatment Devices”

October 8-11, 2023

CHEST 2023 Annual Meeting (The American College of Chest Physicians)

Honolulu, HI

Erin Mosca, Ph.D., ProSomnus Director of Scientific and Medical Affairs, will present the abstract “A Comparison of Frequency-and-Risk-based Indices in the Assessment of Precision Oral Appliance Efficacy in Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea.” https://www.chestnet.org/Learning-and-Events/Events/CHEST-Annual-Meeting

October 20-25, 2023

World Sleep 2023

Rio de Janeiro

Prof. Dr. Olivier Vanderveken, Antwerp University Hospital, will present FLOSAT data during the Saturday, October 21 lunch break from 12:15pm-1:15pm in Room 25 (part of the Dental Sleep Medicine track).

https://ws2023.abstractserver.com/program/#/details/sessions/18

FLOSAT is an ongoing prospective, independent, head-to-head, crossover study comparing the effectiveness of precision OAT as first-line treatment versus CPAP therapy. ProSomnus EVO™ devices are being used exclusively for the precision OAT arm of the study. A total of 136 patients with moderate and severe OSA were included in the study, with 102 of those patients moving into the analyzed population. The study concluded, among other findings, that precision OAT was effective among 90% of moderate OSA patients and 85% of severe OSA patients.

“The findings from FLOSAT demonstrate that precision oral appliance therapy can be a highly effective therapy for moderate to severe OSA, while being much more comfortable and convenient for the patient,” said Dr. John Remmers, ProSomnus Chief Scientist. “It is a known fact that many patients refuse the CPAP option, putting their health in serious jeopardy, and the ProSomnus device goes a long way to addressing this drawback. Based on both its efficacy and superior adherence, the data shows that precision oral therapy is suited to become a first-line therapy for the widespread health emergency that is Obstructive Sleep Apnea.”

About FLOSAT

Designed and conducted by The Antwerp University Hospital (UZA), the primary endpoints of FLOSAT are to evaluate the overall effectiveness of OAT as a first-line treatment for OSA, compare the overall effectiveness of OAT with that of CPAP and evaluate patients’ preference. ProSomnus devices are being used exclusively for the precision OAT arm of the study. A total of 136 patients enrolled in FLOSAT, all with moderate to severe OSA, body mass index less than 35 kg/m2, and central AHI less than 30% of total AHI, and all of whom had not received any previous OSA therapy and were eligible for OAT. After completing three months of first-line treatment with OAT followed by three months of CPAP, participants are asked which therapy they prefer. More information can be found at www.ClinicalTrials.gov using the identifier NCT05393531.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) is a leading CPAP alternative for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, a serious medical disease affecting over 1 billion people worldwide, that is associated with comorbidities including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus intraoral medical devices are engineered to precisely track the treatment plan and anatomy for each patient. Non-invasive, patient preferred and easy to use, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated excellent efficacy, safety, adherence, and overall outcomes in a growing body of clinical investigations. ProSomnus precision intraoral devices are FDA-cleared, patented, and covered by commercial medical insurance, Medicare, TRICARE and many Government sponsored healthcare plans around the world, representing over 200 million covered lives. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

Investor Contact

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.617.877.9641

Email: Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media Contact

Elizabeth Coleman

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.203.682.4783

Email: Elizabeth.Coleman@westwicke.com