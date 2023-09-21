Company will leverage new capital inflow to optimize core business operations, advance strategic growth initiatives, and achieve cash flow breakeven

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSA) (the “Company”), a leading CPAP alternative for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (“OSA”), today announced the completion of a $10 million convertible preferred equity offering led by existing investors Spring Mountain Capital and Cetus Capital, LLC. ProSomnus’s Executive Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer are also participating in the financing. A description of the terms of the offering can be found in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 21, 2023.

The new capital will be leveraged to optimize the Company’s core business operations and support its strategic growth initiatives, as the Company works to achieve cash flow breakeven.

“The completion of this financing fortifies our balance sheet as we continue our mission to make precision oral appliance therapy the preferred first-line treatment for Obstructive Sleep Apnea,” said Len Liptak, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As we discussed on our second quarter call, the ProSomnus team is executing at a high level, having reported 48% revenue growth in the first half of 2023 and additional scientific data demonstrating the effectiveness of ProSomnus precision devices. We will leverage this new capital to fine-tune our operating model, as we work to reach cash flow breakeven while still delivering strong top line growth. This financing is a key step forward and I am more confident than ever in our ability to demonstrate the compelling efficacy and adherence of our devices compared to alternative therapies including CPAP and hypoglossal nerve stimulation.”

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) is a leading CPAP alternative for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, a serious medical disease affecting over 1 billion people worldwide, that is associated with comorbidities including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus intraoral medical devices are engineered to precisely track the treatment plan and anatomy for each patient. Non-invasive, patient preferred and easy to use, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated excellent efficacy, safety, adherence, and overall outcomes in a growing body of clinical investigations. ProSomnus precision intraoral devices are FDA-cleared, patented, and covered by commercial medical insurance, Medicare, TRICARE and many Government sponsored healthcare plans around the world, representing over 200 million covered lives. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

