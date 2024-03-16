PLEASANTON, Calif., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSA) (the “Company”), the leading non-CPAP Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) therapy™, announced today it has postponed the release of its 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results and the related investor conference call. The rescheduled call will be held after market close on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Registration and dial-in information can be found on the investor relations website. Additionally, the Company will not be attending the Roth Conference.
About ProSomnus
ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) is the leading non-CPAP therapy for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, a serious medical disease affecting over 1 billion people worldwide, that is associated with comorbidities including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus intraoral medical devices are engineered to precisely track the treatment plan and anatomy for each patient. Non-invasive, patient preferred and easy to use, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated excellent efficacy, safety, adherence, and overall outcomes in a growing body of clinical investigations. ProSomnus precision intraoral devices are FDA-cleared, patented, and covered by commercial medical insurance, Medicare, TRICARE and many Government-sponsored healthcare plans around the world, representing over 200 million covered lives. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.
