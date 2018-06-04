Breaking News
Home / Top News / Prospect Capital Purchases $80 Million of First Lien Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes and Revolving Credit Issued by Eze Castle Integration

Prospect Capital Purchases $80 Million of First Lien Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes and Revolving Credit Issued by Eze Castle Integration

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) (“Prospect”) announced today that Prospect has purchased $75 million of first lien senior secured floating rate notes and $5 million of revolving credit issued to support the acquisition of Eze Castle Integration, LLC (“ECI”) by affiliates of H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”).

Headquartered in Boston and founded in 1995, ECI is a leading provider of managed services and technology solutions to the alternative investment manager and other end user industry markets. ECI delivers premier solutions that meet the high-end technology requirements of its financial services, legal, and other diversified clients. ECI’s comprehensive product and service offerings include private and hybrid cloud solutions, technology consulting, outsourced IT support, cybersecurity, business protection, private connectivity, and telecommunications.

“We appreciate the creativity and certainty Prospect provided through its flexible, one-stop capital solution,” said Caroline Kung, Principal of H.I.G. “We value our strong relationship with the Prospect team.”

“ECI’s innovative cloud products, broad array of partnerships with leading technology providers, and recurring solutions for ECI’s long-tenured clients represent differentiating investment attributes for Prospect in the information technology sector,” said Jason Wilson, Managing Director of Prospect Capital Management L.P. “We look forward to supporting ECI’s strong momentum as well as ECI’s multi-pronged growth initiatives contemplated under H.I.G.’s ownership.”

ABOUT PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION

Prospect Capital Corporation (www.prospectstreet.com) is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). Prospect is required to comply with a series of regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. Prospect has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Failure to comply with any of the laws and regulations that apply to Prospect could have an adverse effect on Prospect and its shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under Prospect’s control, and that Prospect may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and Prospect undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For further information, contact:
Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]
Telephone (212) 448-0702

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.