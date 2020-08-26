Prospect Reports June 2020 Financial Results, Declares 37th and 38th Consecutive $0.06 per Share Monthly Cash Distributions, and Announces 2.5% Increase in Net Asset Value per Share

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) today announced financial results for our fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2020.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

All amounts in $000’s except per share amounts (on weighted average basis for period numbers) Quarter Ended
June 30, 2020		 Quarter Ended
March 31, 2020
 Quarter Ended
June 30, 2019
       
Net Investment Income (“NII”) $ 58,273   $ 68,476   $ 69,627  
Interest as % of Total Investment Income   88.8 %   89.8 %   92.2 %
       
NII per Share $ 0.16   $ 0.19   $ 0.19  
       
Net Income (Loss) $ 162,613   $ (185,699 ) $ 38,886  
Net Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.44   $ (0.51 ) $ 0.11  
       
Distributions to Shareholders $ 66,823   $ 66,192   $ 66,069  
Distributions per Share $ 0.18   $ 0.18   $ 0.18  
       
Since October 2017 NII per Share $ 2.19   $ 2.04   $ 1.47  
Since October 2017 Distributions per Share $ 1.98   $ 1.80   $ 1.26  
Since October 2017 NII Less Distributions per Share $ 0.21   $ 0.24   $ 0.21  
       
NAV per Share at Period End $ 8.18   $ 7.98   $ 9.01  
       
Net of Cash Debt to Equity Ratio   69.6 %   74.1 %   70.0 %
Net of Cash Asset Coverage of Debt Ratio   244 %   236 %   246 %
       
Unsecured Debt as % of Total Debt   89.1 %   92.5 %   93.1 %
Unsecured and Non-Recourse Debt as % of Total Debt   100 %   100 %   100 %

All amounts in $000’s except per share amounts Year Ended
June 30, 2020
 Year Ended
June 30, 2019
     
NII $ 265,694   $ 312,859  
NII per Share $ 0.72   $ 0.85  
     
Net (Loss) Income $ (16,224 ) $ 144,487  
Net (Loss) Income per Share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.39  
     
Distributions to Shareholders $ 265,277   $ 263,624  
Distributions per Share $ 0.72   $ 0.72  
     
NII / Distributions to Shareholders   100 %   119 %
             

CASH SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION DECLARATION

Prospect is declaring shareholder distributions as follows:

Monthly Cash Shareholder Distribution Record Date Payment Date Amount ($ per share)
September 2020 9/30/2020 10/22/2020 $0.0600
October 2020 10/30/2020 11/19/2020 $0.0600
       

These monthly cash distributions represent the 37th and 38th consecutive $0.06 per share distributions.

Prospect expects to declare November 2020, December 2020, and January 2021 distributions in November 2020.

Based on the declarations above, Prospect’s closing stock price of $5.17 at August 25, 2020 delivers to shareholders an annualized distribution yield of 13.9%.

Taking into account past distributions and our current share count for declared distributions, Prospect since inception through our October 2020 distribution will have distributed $18.24 per share to original shareholders, aggregating over $3.16 billion in cumulative distributions to all shareholders.

Since October 2017, our NII per share has aggregated $2.19 while our shareholder distributions per share have aggregated $1.98, resulting in our NII exceeding distributions during this period by $0.21 per share.

Initiatives focused on enhancing accretive NII per share growth include (1) our recently announced $1 billion targeted perpetual preferred equity program, (2) a greater utilization of our cost efficient revolving credit facility (with an incremental cost of approximately 1.4% at today’s one month Libor), and (3) increased originations in senior secured debt and selected equity investments to deliver targeted risk-adjusted yields and total returns as we deploy available capital from our current underleveraged balance sheet.

INSIDER PURCHASES

During the month of March 2020, our senior management team made open market purchases of $138 million of Prospect shares. Senior management and employee insider ownership is now over 27% of shares outstanding.

PORTFOLIO UPDATE AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

All amounts in $000’s except per unit amounts As of As of As of
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019
       
Total Investments (at fair value) $ 5,232,328   $ 5,144,542   $ 5,653,553  
Number of Portfolio Companies   121     121     135  
% Controlled Investments (at fair value)   43.2 %   43.0 %   43.8 %
       
Secured First Lien   46.9 %   44.8 %   43.9 %
Other Senior Secured Debt   24.4 %   23.6 %   23.5 %
Subordinated Structured Notes   13.5 %   13.7 %   15.1 %
Unsecured and Other Debt   1.0 %   0.9 %   1.4 %
Equity Investments   14.2 %   17.0 %   16.1 %
Mix of Investments with Underlying Collateral Security   84.8 %   82.1 %   83.3 %
       
Annualized Current Yield – All Investments   9.7 %   10.1 %   10.6 %
Annualized Current Yield – Performing Interest Bearing Investments   11.4 %   12.4 %   13.1 %
       
Top Industry Concentration(1)   15.2 %   14.7 %   14.6 %
Retail Industry Concentration(1)   0 %   0 %   0 %
Energy Industry Concentration(1)   1.6 %   1.7 %   2.7 %
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Concentration(1)   0.4 %   0.4 %   0.7 %
       
Non-Accrual Loans as % of Total Assets (2)   0.9 %   1.6 %   2.9 %
       
Weighted Average Portfolio Net Leverage(3) 4.51x   4.63x   4.67x  
Weighted Average Portfolio EBITDA(3) $ 71,970   $ 72,281   $ 60,669  
                   

      (1)       Excluding our underlying industry-diversified structured credit portfolio.
      (2)       Calculated at fair value.
      (3)       For additional disclosure see “Weighted Average Portfolio EBITDA and Net Leverage” at the end of this release.

During the June 2020 and March 2020 quarters, our investment origination and repayment activity was as follows:

All amounts in $000’s Quarter Ended Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020
     
Total Originations $ 36,563   $ 402,370  
     
Real Estate   52.8 %   0.0 %
Agented Sponsor Debt   35.8 %   62.6 %
Non-Agented Debt   0.0 %   27.3 %
Rated Secured Structured Notes   2.9 %   8.8 %
Corporate Yield Buyouts   8.5 %   1.3 %
Total Repayments $ 64,110   $ 266,510  
     
Originations, Net of Repayments $ (27,547 ) $ 135,860  
             

Note: “Agented” debt refers to non-control debt investments where Prospect acts as the administrative agent or similar role, while “Non-agented” debt refers to non-control debt investments where Prospect has no such role. “Sponsor” refers to third-party institutional ownership.

We have invested in structured credit investments benefiting from individual standalone financings non-recourse to Prospect with our risk limited in each case to our net investment. At June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, our subordinated structured note portfolio at fair value consisted of the following:

All amounts in $000’s except per unit amounts As of As of
  June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020
     
Total Subordinated Structured Notes $ 708,961   $ 704,403  
     
# of Investments   39     39  
     
TTM Average Cash Yield(1)(2)   17.4 %   18.3 %
Annualized Cash Yield(1)(2)   13.0 %   18.1 %
Annualized GAAP Yield on Fair Value(1)(2)   12.5 %   15.0 %
Annualized GAAP Yield on Amortized Cost(2)(3)   8.1 %   9.7 %
     
Cumulative Cash Distributions $ 1,211,395   $ 1,188,308  
% of Original Investment   86.6 %   84.9 %
     
# of Underlying Collateral Loans   1,658     1,683  
Total Asset Base of Underlying Portfolio $ 17,530,303   $ 17,810,722  
     
Prospect TTM Default Rate   1.46 %   0.91 %
Broadly Syndicated Market TTM Default Rate   3.23 %   1.84 %
Prospect Default Rate Outperformance vs. Market   1.77 %   0.93 %
             

(1)       Calculation based on fair value.
(2)       Excludes investments being redeemed.
(3)       Calculation based on amortized cost.

To date, including called investments being liquidated, we have exited nine subordinated structured notes totaling $263.4 million with an expected pooled average realized IRR of 16.7% and cash on cash multiple of 1.48 times.

Since December 31, 2017 through today, 27 of our structured credit investments have completed multi-year extensions of their reinvestment periods (typically at reduced liability spreads and with increased weighted average life asset benefits). We believe further long-term optionality upside exists in our structured credit portfolio through additional refinancings and reinvestment period extensions.

To date during the September 2020 quarter, we have completed new and follow-on investments as follows:

All amounts in $000’s Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2020
   
Total Originations $ 109,875  
   
Agented Sponsor Debt   43.9 %
Non-Agented Debt   22.7 %
Rated Secured Structured Notes   20.0 %
Real Estate   13.4 %
   
Total Repayments $ 64,110  
Originations, Net of Repayments $ 45,765  
       

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Our laddered funding profile includes a revolving credit facility (with 30 lenders), program notes, listed baby bonds, institutional bonds, and convertible bonds. We have retired upcoming maturities, including a recent retirement in April 2020, and as of today have zero debt maturing until July 2022. On September 9, 2019, we completed an amendment of our existing revolving credit facility (the “Facility”) for Prospect Capital Funding, extending the term 5.0 years from such date. Pricing for amounts drawn under the Facility is one-month Libor plus 2.20%.

The combined amount of our balance sheet cash and undrawn revolving credit facility commitments currently stands at approximately $498 million. Our total unfunded eligible commitments to non-control portfolio companies totals approximately $24 million.

All amounts in $000’s As of
June 30, 2020		 As of
March 31, 2020		 As of
June 30, 2019
Net of Cash Debt to Equity Ratio   69.6 %   74.1 %   70.0 %
% of Interest-Bearing Assets at Floating Rates   85.9 %   86.1 %   87.4 %
% of Liabilities at Fixed Rates   89.1 %   92.5 %   93.1 %
       
% of Floating Loans with LIBOR Floors   85.2 %   90.1 %   84.9 %
Weighted Average LIBOR Floor   1.67 %   1.55 %   1.73 %
       
Unencumbered Assets $ 3,772,478   $ 3,561,643   $ 4,121,775  
% of Total Assets   71.2 %   68.3 %   71.1 %
                   

The below table summarizes our June 2020 quarter term debt issuance and repurchase/repayment activity:

All amounts in $000’s Principal Rate Maturity
       
Debt Issuances      
Prospect Capital InterNotes® $9,054 5.00% – 6.00% April 15, 2025 – July 15, 2030
Debt Repurchases/Repayments      
2020 Notes $127,711 4.75% April 2020
Prospect Capital InterNotes® $1,384 4.50% – 6.63% May 2025 – October 2043
       

$1.0775 billion of Facility commitments have closed to date with 30 lenders. An accordion feature allows the Facility, at Prospect’s discretion, to accept up to $1.5 billion of commitments. The Facility matures September 9, 2024. The Facility includes a revolving period that extends through September 9, 2023, followed by an additional one-year amortization period, with distributions allowed to Prospect after the completion of the revolving period.

On November 7, 2019, we commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $50.0 million of our convertible notes that mature in July 2022 (“2022 Notes”). On December 7, 2019, $13.4 million was validly tendered and accepted, representing 4.4% of the outstanding notes. On December 23, 2019, we commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $25.0 million of the 2022 Notes. On January 22, 2020, $1.3 million was validly tendered and accepted, representing 0.5% of the outstanding notes. We repurchased an additional $32.6 million of the 2022 Notes during the March 2020 quarter. On July 23, 2020, we commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $100.0 million of the 2022 Notes during the September 2020 quarter. On August 20, 2020, $29.4 million was validly tendered and accepted, representing 11.4% of the outstanding notes.

On March 20, 2020, we commenced a tender offer to purchase up to $234.4 million of our unsecured notes that mature in June 2024 (“2024 Notes”). On March 31, 2020, $655 thousand was validly tendered and accepted.

We currently have eight separate unsecured debt issuances aggregating $1.9 billion outstanding, not including our program notes, with laddered maturities extending to June 2029. At June 30, 2020, $680.2 million of program notes were outstanding with laddered maturities through October 2043.

On August 3, 2020, we launched a $1 billion 5.50% perpetual preferred stock offering. Prospect expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to maintain and enhance balance sheet liquidity, including repaying our credit facility and purchasing high quality short-term debt instruments, and to make long-term investments in accordance with its investment objective. The preferred stock provides Prospect with a diversified source of accretive fixed-rate capital without creating maturity risk due to the perpetual term.

Prospect holds investment grade company ratings from Standard & Poor’s (BBB-), Moody’s (Baa3), Kroll (BBB-), and Egan-Jones (BBB). Maintaining our investment grade ratings with prudent asset, liability, and risk management is an important objective for Prospect.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

We have adopted a dividend reinvestment plan (also known as a “DRIP”) that provides for reinvestment of our distributions on behalf of our shareholders, unless a shareholder elects to receive cash. On April 17, 2020, our board of directors approved amendments to the Company’s DRIP, effective May 21, 2020. These amendments principally provide for the number of newly-issued shares pursuant to the DRIP to be determined by dividing (i) the total dollar amount of the distribution payable by (ii) 95% of the closing market price per share of our stock on the valuation date of the distribution (providing a 5% discount to the market price of our common stock), a benefit to shareholders who participate.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN OUR DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

Shares held with a broker or financial institution

Many shareholders have been automatically “opted out” of our DRIP by their brokers. Even if you have elected to automatically reinvest your PSEC stock with your broker, your broker may have “opted out” of our DRIP (which utilizes DTC’s dividend reinvestment service), and you may therefore not be receiving the 5% pricing discount. Shareholders interested in participating in our DRIP to receive the 5% discount should contact their brokers to make sure each such DRIP participation election has been made through DTC. In making such DRIP election, each shareholder should specify to one’s broker the desire to participate in the “Prospect Capital Corporation DRIP through DTC” that issues shares based on 95% of the market price (a 5% discount to the market price) and not the broker’s own “synthetic DRIP” plan (if any) that offers no such discount. Each shareholder should not assume one’s broker will automatically place such shareholder in our DRIP through DTC. Each shareholder will need to make this election proactively with one’s broker or risk not receiving the 5% discount. Each shareholder may also consult with a representative of such shareholder’s broker to request that the number of shares the shareholder wishes to enroll in our DRIP be re-registered by the broker in the shareholder’s own name as record owner in order to participate directly in our DRIP.

Shares registered directly with our transfer agent

If a shareholder holds shares registered in the shareholder’s own name with our transfer agent (less than 0.1% of our shareholders hold shares this way) and wants to make a change to how the shareholder receives dividends, please contact our plan administrator, American Stock Transfer and Trust Company LLC by calling (888) 888-0313 or by mailing American Stock Transfer and Trust Company LLC, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11219.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Prospect will host an earnings call on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. Eastern Time. Dial 888-338-7333. For a replay prior to September 28, 2020 visit www.prospectstreet.com or call 877-344-7529 with passcode 10147561.

PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
  (Audited)   (Audited)
Assets      
Investments at fair value:      
Control investments (amortized cost of $2,286,725 and $2,385,806, respectively) $ 2,259,292     $ 2,475,924  
Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $163,484 and $177,616, respectively) 187,537     76,682  
Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $3,332,509 and $3,368,880, respectively) 2,785,499     3,100,947  
Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $5,782,718 and $5,932,302, respectively) 5,232,328     5,653,553  
Cash 44,561     107,098  
Receivables for:      
Interest, net 11,712     26,504  
Other 106     3,326  
Deferred financing costs on Revolving Credit Facility 9,145     8,529  
Prepaid expenses 1,248     1,053  
Due from broker 1,063      
Total Assets 5,300,163     5,800,063  
Liabilities      
Revolving Credit Facility 237,536     167,000  
Public Notes (less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs of $12,802 and $13,826, respectively) 782,106     780,548  
Prospect Capital InterNotes® (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $11,613 and $12,349, respectively) 667,427     695,350  
Convertible Notes (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $8,892 and $13,867, respectively) 450,598     739,997  
Due to Prospect Capital Management 42,481     46,525  
Interest payable 29,066     34,104  
Dividends payable 22,412     22,028  
Due to Prospect Administration 7,000     1,885  
Accrued expenses 3,648     5,414  
Due to broker 1      
Other liabilities 2,027     937  
Total Liabilities 2,244,302     2,493,788  
Commitments and Contingencies      
Net Assets $ 3,055,861     $ 3,306,275  
       
Components of Net Assets      
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (1,000,000,000 common shares authorized; 373,538,499 and 367,131,025 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 374     $ 367  
Paid-in capital in excess of par 4,070,874     4,039,872  
Total distributable earnings (loss) (1,015,387 )   (733,964 )
Net Assets $ 3,055,861     $ 3,306,275  
Net Asset Value Per Share $ 8.18     $ 9.01  
               

PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Year Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Investment Income              
Interest income:              
Control investments $ 48,647     $ 50,006     $ 200,948     $ 211,212  
Affiliate investments 7,324     312     12,649     943  
Non-control/non-affiliate investments 50,901     66,963     229,963     271,907  
Structured credit securities 22,083     34,323     110,816     140,054  
Total interest income 128,955     151,604     554,376     624,116  
Dividend income:              
Control investments 1,000     2,850     10,335     34,127  
Affiliate investments             659  
Non-control/non-affiliate investments 104     462     1,109     1,243  
Total dividend income 1,104     3,312     11,444     36,029  
Other income:              
Control investments 13,299     6,680     47,311     36,011  
Affiliate investments 37         38      
Non-control/non-affiliate investments 1,834     2,757     10,361     7,611  
Total other income 15,170     9,437     57,710     43,622  
Total Investment Income 145,229     164,353     623,530     703,767  
Operating Expenses              
Base management fee 26,279     29,149     108,910     121,833  
Income incentive fee 16,202     17,407     68,057     78,215  
Interest and credit facility expenses 34,765     39,721     148,368     157,231  
Allocation of overhead from Prospect Administration 4,646     3,746     18,247     14,837  
Audit, compliance and tax related fees 1,299     1,552     4,028     5,014  
Directors’ fees 115     116     453     457  
Other general and administrative expenses 1,316     3,035     9,773     13,321  
Total Operating Expenses 86,956     94,726     357,836     390,908  
Net Investment Income 58,273     69,627     265,694     312,859  
Net Realized and Net Change in Unrealized (Losses) Gains from Investments              
Net realized gains (losses)              
Control investments             14,309  
Affiliate investments (7,311 )            
Non-control/non-affiliate investments     1,167     (7,574 )   375  
Net realized gains (losses) (7,311 )   1,167     (7,574 )   14,684  
Net change in unrealized (losses) gains              
Control investments 54,775     27,234     (117,552 )   5,105  
Affiliate investments 104,241     (11,699 )   67,077     (35,449 )
Non-control/non-affiliate investments (47,310 )   (45,887 )   (221,167 )   (144,225 )
Net change in unrealized (losses) gains 111,706     (30,352 )   (271,642 )   (174,569 )
Net Realized and Net Change in Unrealized (Losses) Gains from Investments 104,395     (29,185 )   (279,216 )   (159,885 )
Net realized gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt (55 )   (1,556 )   (2,702 )   (8,487 )
Net (Decrease) Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 162,613     $ 38,886     $ (16,224 )   $ 144,487  
Net (decrease) increase in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.44     $ 0.11     $ (0.04 )   $ 0.39  
Dividends declared per share $ (0.18 )   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.72 )   $ (0.72 )
                               

PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
ROLLFORWARD OF NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE
(in actual dollars)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Year Ended
June 30,
  2020     2019     2020   2019
Per Share Data                  
Net asset value at beginning of period $ 7.98       $ 9.08       $ 9.01     $ 9.35  
Net investment income(1) 0.16       0.19       0.72     0.85  
Net realized and change in unrealized gains (losses) (1) 0.28       (0.08 )     (0.76 )   (0.46 )
Net increase (decrease) from operations 0.44       0.11       (0.04 )   0.39  
Distributions of net investment income (0.18 )     (0.18 )     (0.72 )   (0.72 )
Common stock transactions(2) (0.05 )       (3)   (0.07 )   (0.01 )
Net asset value at end of period $ 8.18   (4)   $ 9.01       $ 8.18     $ 9.01  
                                   

(1) Per share data amount is based on the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period presented (except for dividends to shareholders which is based on actual rate per share).

(2) Common stock transactions include the effect of issuances and repurchases of common stock, if any.

(3) Amount is less than $0.01.

(4) Does not foot due to rounding.

WEIGHTED AVERAGE PORTFOLIO EBITDA AND NET LEVERAGE

Weighted Average Portfolio Net Leverage (“Portfolio Net Leverage”) and Weighted Average Portfolio EBITDA (“Portfolio EBITDA”) provide clarity into the underlying capital structure of our portfolio debt investments and the likelihood that our overall portfolio will make interest payments and repay principal.

Portfolio Net Leverage reflects the net leverage of each of our portfolio company debt investments, weighted based on the current debt principal outstanding of such investments. The net leverage for each portfolio company is calculated based on our investment in the capital structure of such portfolio company, with a maximum limit of 10.0x adjusted EBITDA. This calculation excludes debt subordinate to our position within the capital structure because our exposure to interest payment and principal repayment risk is limited beyond that point. Additionally, structured credit residual interests and equity investments, for which principal repayment is not fixed, are also not included in the calculation. The calculation does not exceed 10.0x adjusted EBITDA for any individual investment because 10.0x captures the highest level of risk to us. Portfolio Net Leverage provides us with some guidance as to our exposure to the interest payment and principal repayment risk of our overall debt portfolio.  We monitor our Portfolio Net Leverage on a quarterly basis.

Portfolio EBITDA is used by Prospect to supplement Portfolio Net Leverage and generally indicates a portfolio company’s ability to make interest payments and repay principal.  Portfolio EBITDA is calculated using the weighted average dollar amount EBITDA of each of our portfolio company debt investments.  The calculation provides us with insight into profitability and scale of the portfolio companies within our overall debt investments. 

These calculations include addbacks that are typically negotiated and documented in the applicable investment documents, including but not limited to transaction costs, share-based compensation, management fees, foreign currency translation adjustments and other nonrecurring transaction expenses.

Together, Portfolio Net Leverage and Portfolio EBITDA assist us in assessing the likelihood that we will timely receive interest and principal payments.  However, these calculations are not meant to substitute for an analysis of our underlying portfolio company debt investments, but to supplement such analysis.

ABOUT PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION

Prospect Capital Corporation (www.prospectstreet.com) is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Our investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

We have elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). We are required to comply with regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made. We undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For additional information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]
Telephone (212) 448-0702

