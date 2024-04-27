CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospera Energy Inc. (”Prospera“ or the ”Corporation”) (PEI: TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) announced that it has agreed to settle claims from a former executive by the payment of $120,000 over a period of 6 months, and by the issuance of 2,181,818 common shares at a deemed price of $0.055 per share.
