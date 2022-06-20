ProStar Expands Into Australia With The Adoption Of PointMan By Utility Mapping

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that Utility Mapping (Aust) Pty Ltd in Australia has adopted ProStar’s PointMan® cloud and mobile mapping solution.

“We have tried other solutions, but after months of testing, PointMan has proven to be the solution that best fits our needs in order to provide superior and consistent underground mapping services,” stated Chris Bower, Co-Founder & Director of Utility Mapping. “PointMan is enhancing our data collection workflows and business practices so we can provide better deliverables to our clients.”

Utility Mapping is recognized as a leader in providing underground utility location and mapping solutions in Australia that achieve zero harm to utilities, people, and the environment. Utility Mapping delivers innovative utility locating and mapping, non-destructive digging, and survey services for the civil, design, environmental, geotechnical, utilities, infrastructure, and facilities management sectors.

“I am very pleased that we are now realizing the adoption of our solution in other parts of the world,” stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. “Especially by such a premium underground mapping company with operations covering all of Australia, Europe, and Papua New Guinea.”

About Utility Mapping:

Utility Mapping (Aust) Pty Ltd provides utility locating, mapping, non-destructive digging, and survey solutions to a wide range of markets across the civil, environmental, geotechnical, design, utilities, infrastructure, and facilities management sectors. They provide their clients the confidence to plan, design, and manage their projects.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 21 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

