GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (OTCQB: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) ProStar Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “ProStar®“) a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The Offering will consist of up to 8,333,333 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”, and collectively the “Units”) at a price of C$0.30 per Unit (the “Offering Price”). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”, and collectively the “Common Shares”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant” and collectively the “Warrants”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.45 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering, provided that if the closing price of the Common Shares on any Canadian stock exchange on which the Common Shares are then listed is at a price equal to or greater than Cdn$0.75 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release or other form of notice permitted by the certificate representing the Warrants, announcing that the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on a date that is not less than 30 days from the date notice is given.

The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering for sales, marketing, research and development, and working capital requirements.

Directors and officers of ProStar and shareholders owning more than 10% of the Common Shares may participate in the Offering for a yet to be determined amount. Any such participation in the Offering will constitute a “related party transaction” as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“61-101”). The Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to related parties nor the consideration for such securities will exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The securities issued in the Offering will be subject to applicable hold periods imposed under applicable securities legislation, including a hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay a finder’s fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of any of the securities described in this news release in any jurisdiction, including the United States, in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction or an available exemption therefrom. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or “U.S. persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by further integrating the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies in Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar is a software development and solution provider company specializing in developing cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan®, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan® is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s Precision Mapping solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes several issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

