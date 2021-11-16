Breaking News
Protagenic Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results and Business Update

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTIX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat stress-related neurologic disorders, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Recent Highlights

  • Hosted a virtual science review to discuss the scientific rationale and evidence for PT00114 in the treatment of Depression, Anxiety, PTSD and Addiction. Replay available at www.protagenic.com.
  • Hosted a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar focused on PT00114 for the regulation of stress in patients with Depression, PTSD, Anxiety and Addiction. Replay available at www.protagenic.com.
  • Received FDA comment to provide clinical sites with ready-to-inject clinical vials of PT00114; to result in IND refiling in the fourth quarter

“During the third quarter and year to date, we made significant progress towards moving PT00114 into the clinic, in order to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric disorders which afflict a growing patient population,” said Dr. Garo Armen, Executive Chairman of Protagenic Therapeutics. “We have a well-defined clinical path targeting psychiatric disorders like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and drug & alcohol addiction. We anticipate gathering efficacy and safety data readouts in the second half of 2022.”

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

  • Q4 2021: Re-filing of IND application for PT00114
  • Q1 2022: Initiation of Phase I/IIa study for PT00114
  • 2H 2022: Initial Data Readout of Phase I/IIa study

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021:

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was approximately $0.9 million, compared to approximately $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • Research and development expense totaled approximately $0.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to approximately $0.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • General and administrative expense was approximately $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to approximately $0.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $10.8 million.
  • As of November 15, 2021, the Company had approximately 17.0 million common shares outstanding.

Select Financial Information

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., and Subsidiary
Balance Sheet
(In U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)

    September 30, 2021     December 31, 2020  
ASSETS                
                 
CURRENT ASSETS                
                 
Cash   $ 460,115     $ 671,091  
Marketable securities     10,394,573        
Prepaid expenses     802,417       208,156  
                 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     11,657,105       879,247  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 11,657,105     $ 879,247  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
                 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 724,417     $ 571,517  
Derivative liability           83,670  
                 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     724,417       655,187  
                 
PIK convertible notes payable, net of debt discount     441,435       1,081,384  
PIK convertible notes payable, net of debt discount – related parties     120,654       292,412  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,286,506       2,028,983  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)                
Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 872,766 shares issued and outstanding in the following classes:                
Preferred stock; par value $0.000001; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding            
Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 18,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 872,766 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020           1  
                 
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 16,955,817 and 10,360,480 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020     1,697       1,036  
Additional paid-in-capital     31,872,763       16,719,749  
Accumulated deficit     (21,331,483 )     (17,698,936 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (172,378 )     (171,586 )
                 
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)     10,370,599       (1,149,736 )
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)   $ 11,657,105     $ 879,247  

Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)

    For the three months ended
September 30,		     For the nine months ended
September 30,		  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
OPERATING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES                                
Research and development     257,279       539,770       990,222       657,737  
General and administrative     506,892       552,246       2,288,972       1,356,990  
                                 
TOTAL OPERATING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES     764,171       1,092,016       3,279,194       2,014,727  
                                 
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (764,171 )     (1,092,016 )     (3,279,194 )     (2,014,727 )
                                 
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME                                
                                 
Interest income     336       17       568       494  
Interest expense     (114,464 )     (58,827 )     (437,591 )     (152,757 )
Change in fair value of derivative liability           104,718       83,670       141,907  
                                 
TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)     (114,128 )     45,908       (353,353 )     (10,356 )
                                 
LOSS BEFORE TAX     (878,299 )     (1,046,108 )     (3,632,547 )     (2,025,083 )
                                 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE                        
                                 
NET LOSS   $ (878,299 )   $ (1,046,108 )   $ (3,632,547 )   $ (2,025,083 )
                                 
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS                                
                                 
Other Comprehensive Loss – net of tax                                
Net unrealized loss on marketable securities     (974 )           (974 )      
Foreign exchange translation income (loss)     (791 )     736       182       (599 )
                                 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   $ (880,064 )   $ (1,045,372 )   $ (3,633,339 )   $ (2,025,682 )
                                 
Net loss per common share – Basic and Diluted   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.20 )
                                 
Weighted average common shares – Basic and Diluted     16,521,882       10,275,758       13,939,400       10,274,005  

See accompanying notes to these unaudited consolidated financial statements in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC November 15, 2021

About Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTIX) is a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company endeavoring to develop first-in-class neuro-active peptides into human therapeutics to treat several stress related disorders. For more information, visit http://www.protagenic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Protagenic Therapeutics’ product candidates and pre-clinical development and clinical trial plans and activities. Forward-looking statements include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to obtain additional capital to meet our liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the pre-clinical testing and eventual clinical trials of our product candidates; our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in pre-clinical and clinical testing; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; our ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company’s products; and the other factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.. Protagenic Therapeutics cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Protagenic undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Analyst Contact:
Alexander K. Arrow, MD, CFA
Chief Financial Officer
213-260-4342
alex.arrow@protagenic.com

Media Contact:
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

