PROTECTING AND RESTORING THE NATION’S FISHERIES: NOAA AWARDS ABT PRIME CONTRACT FOR PROFESSIONAL AND TECHNICAL SERVICES

Rockville, Md., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abt Associates has been awarded a contract to provide a broad array of professional and technical services to NOAA’s Fisheries Service. Abt was one of five large businesses awarded a prime position on the ProTech Fisheries contract, which supports two of NOAA’s key mission areas: marine fisheries and habitats. Abt’s support will include field-based data collection; analysis and reporting; engineering, consulting and operations; and program management. This five-year, IDIQ contract—together with the other mission contracts—has a value of up to $1 billion.

“Our relationship with NOAA dates back to the 1980s,” said Paul Anninos, Abt vice president and head of environmental programs. “It’s gratifying to see how this relationship continues to grow and how our broad base of capabilities—which include modelling, data analytics and digital and geospatial solutions—has direct relevance to the NOAA mission. Working with our partners, we look forward to helping NOAA address the ever-increasing challenges of building and sustaining resilient coastal communities and protecting our nation’s marine fisheries and habitat for future generations.”

Abt’s past work with NOAA includes our extensive support of the recovery and restoration of coastal resources after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Our services included resource damage assessments, economic costs and benefits analyses, restoration strategies program development and design and complex field sampling protocols.

