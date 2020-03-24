Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / PROTECTING UNDERGROUND SERVICES IS MORE IMPORTANT NOW THAN EVER BEFORE IN ILLINOIS

PROTECTING UNDERGROUND SERVICES IS MORE IMPORTANT NOW THAN EVER BEFORE IN ILLINOIS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

JULIE Remains Open to Receive and Process Underground Locate Requests 24/7

Joliet, Illinois, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Utilities and telecom services are more important now than ever before. With more Illinoisans at home during the COVID-19 crisis, they are more reliant than ever on having the electricity, gas, telecom and water services on and working.

As everyone works together to face the difficult challenge of responding to the coronavirus, JULIE remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For professional excavators, JULIE encourages them to consider if their project actually is covered as an essential function under Governor Pritzker’s “shelter in place” order and/or if it can wait, as JULIE anticipates that some of their members’ staffs across the state will be impacted by COVID-19.

“With spring in the air, homeowners will start thinking about starting those outdoor projects,” said Mark Frost, Executive Director of JULIE, Inc. “If your project entails any type of digging, we ask you to consider if it can wait until the ‘shelter in place’ order is lifted.”

Regardless of when a project starts, JULIE wants to remind anyone digging of a few very important steps to take before digging in:

• Provide adequate time to have underground lines located and marked – Contact JULIE at least 2 business days before starting your project.

• Never use mechanized equipment near buried utilities or pipelines – carefully hand dig within 18 inches either side of the marked approximate location of the buried underground facilities.

• Use extreme caution if digging near an underground line. Taking out the telecom service may not cause physical harm, but it may impact the entire neighborhood.

• If an underground service line is damaged, contact both JULIE and that underground operator immediately.

Getting buried utility lines located and marked is free and easy. Simply dial 8-1-1 or go online and submit your locate request via JULIE’s self-service option called e-Request, wait the required time, and dig with extreme care and caution. JULIE personnel do not locate or mark any underground lines.

Based in Joliet, the not-for-profit organization represents 1,950 members and covers Illinois, outside the city of Chicago. For an explanation of the color-code markings and information about the one-call process, visit www.illinois1call.com.

CONTACT: Kevin Chmura
JULIE, Inc.
815-741-5005
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.