Increasing investments in proteomics research is another factor that is anticipated to stimulate the protein analyzers market share in the coming years

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global protein analyzers market stood at US$ 2.5 billion in 2021, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 5.6 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2031.

The value of protein analyzers market is increasing, owing to the technological advancements, which have revolutionized protein analysis, enabling the development of more efficient and accurate protein analyzers.

High-throughput techniques, such as chromatography, mass spectrometry, electrophoresis, and immunoassays, have greatly improved the speed and accuracy of protein analysis. The integration of automation and robotics in protein analyzers has led to increased productivity and reduced human error, driving the adoption of these systems across various industries.

Rising demand for protein-based drugs and therapeutics, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing adoption of protein-based drugs and therapeutics have significantly driven the demand for protein analyzers. Protein analyzers are essential for protein characterization, purity analysis, protein quantification, and post-translational modification analysis, ensuring the quality and efficacy of protein-based drugs. The protein analyzers market is expected to experience substantial growth, as the demand for biologics and personalized medicine continues to rise.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as the expansion of research activities in the fields of proteomics, genomics, and personalized medicine. Proteomics research, in particular, relies heavily on protein analyzers for protein identification, profiling, and quantification. The market for protein analyzers is expected to witness significant growth, with increased investments in research and development by academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology firms.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of product type, the automatic analyzers segment is expected to fuel at a significant share, and is likely to be most preferred, attributed to the increased efficiency and throughput, and reduced human error.

By technique, the chromatography segment is anticipated to fuel the market growth, owing to the factors such as high separation & detection capabilities, as well as wide range of applications.

By end-user, the pharma segment is expected to augment the market growth, attributed to the factors including increasing demand for protein-based therapeutics, and stringent quality control & regulatory requirements.

Global Protein Analyzers Market: Growth Drivers

The global protein analyzers market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing focus on food & beverage safety, as well as growing importance of protein analysis in clinical diagnostics.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include increasing awareness of nutritional analysis and personalized nutrition.

Emerging applications in veterinary medicine, and increasing investments in proteomics research, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Global Protein Analyzers Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the protein analyzers market, and is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period, attributed to technological advancements and innovation, as well as growing biopharmaceutical industry in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as supportive regulatory environment, as well as focus on research & development.

Increasing demand for personalized medicine, and strong healthcare infrastructure in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.

Global Protein Analyzers Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global protein analyzers market are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH

GE Healthcare

Genrui Biotech Co., Ltd.

LECO Corporation

NanoTemper Technologies GmbH

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VELP Scientifica Srl

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the protein analyzers industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for protein analyzers. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Thermo Scientific HR Series of high-resolution accurate mass (HRAM) spectrometers, which offer advanced capabilities for protein analysis, including protein identification, quantification, and characterization.

In the same year, PerkinElmer launched the QSight 400 Series Triple Quad Mass Spectrometers, designed for protein analysis applications such as proteomics research, drug development, and clinical diagnostics.

Agilent Technologies released the Agilent AssayMAP Bravo Platform in 2021, which is an automated liquid handling system for protein purification and characterization, enabling efficient and high-throughput protein analysis.

In 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories launched the Bio-Plex Pro Human Immunotherapy Panel 20-plex assay, a magnetic bead-based multiplex immunoassay for protein analysis in immunotherapy research.

Global Protein Analyzers Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Protein Analyzers

Automatic Analyzers

Semi-automatic Analyzers

Kits & Reagents

Others

Technique

DUMAS

Near-infrared spectrometers (NIR)

Kjeldahl Method

Chromatography

Others

End-user

Food & Feed

Agriculture

Pharma

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

