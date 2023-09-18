[216 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Protein Characterization and Identification Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 13.99 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 31.47 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 10.70% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Promega Corporation Merck KGAA, Horiba, Jeol, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Analytik Jena, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, Cleaver Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Waters Corporation, and others.

What is Protein Characterization and Identifica? How big is the Protein Characterization and Identifica Industry?

Report Overview:

The global protein characterization and identification market size were worth around $ 13.99 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around $ 31.47 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.70% between 2023 and 2030.

The process of determining the chemical, physical, and biological characteristics of a protein is referred to as its characterisation. The evaluation of cellular and biological materials using mass spectrometry is what’s known as the “protein identification” method. This is how the protein content of the samples may be determined. Examining the presence of proteins in a sample based on the molecular weight and charge of those proteins is a process known as protein characterization and identification. Protein characterisation and identification see a significant amount of application in the fields of medical diagnostics, agricultural and ecological research, and the detection and creation of new drugs. The research method is applicable to a wide variety of end-use sectors, including the pharmaceutical industry, academic research institutes, contract research organizations, and biotechnology companies.

Global Protein Characterization and Identification Market: Growth Factors

The expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ spending on research and development is projected to have a positive impact on the growth of global markets.

The characterization and identification of proteins as a market has proven to be beneficial for the crucial medicinal research and development industry. In the process of developing pharmaceutical and biological goods, the protein analysis stage is a unique step that is used specifically to uncover suitable candidates. In addition, the widespread adoption of recently invented pharmacological therapy has increased the impetus for the research and development of novel and complex pharmaceuticals. In addition, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) group serves as the official representative of the most successful biopharmaceutical research businesses in the United States. Increased funding is one way that governments are encouraging research within the bioinformatics industry.

In addition, an increase in the use of biologics and biomarkers is anticipated to be a driving force behind the expansion of the market for protein characterisation and identification. According to the research published in March 2021, present medicines, biologics and their delivery systems, and trends in myocardial infarction do not sufficiently address some of the dysregulated systems that occur after a myocardial infarction. As a result of this, recent research has resulted in the development of innovative biological delivery strategies to combat this disease. It is anticipated that throughout the time of forecast, there will be a rise in research on the development of drug delivery systems for biologics. This is predicted to have a beneficial impact on the growth of the market.

The market for the Characterization and Identification of Protein: Limiting Factors

The expensive nature of the instrument may restrict the growth of the sector worldwide.

Innovative methods for characterizing and identifying proteins, such as X-ray crystallography, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, cryo-electron microscopy, and mass spectrometry, are significantly reliant on technologically advanced and top-of-the-line instrumentation. Because of the high costs associated with installing, purchasing, and maintaining these devices, only a select few research facilities and smaller laboratories with constrained budgets are able to make use of them. Furthermore, in addition to the ongoing maintenance of those units, preparatory funding, calibration, and upgrades require sizeable financial sources. This is because of the nature of the preservation work. It may be more difficult for research centers with larger budgets to keep up with the newest technological advances and maintain their position as market leaders as a result of these costs, which can be a hardship in and of themselves.

The Opportunities Offered by the Protein Characterization and Identification Market

The expanding use of proteomics in agricultural and food research is projected to open up new doors for business expansion across the globe.

Utilizing the potential of proteomics to improve nutritional quality, crop productivity, and food safety presents an exciting opportunity for the industry of protein characterization and identification to expand its reach into the domains of agriculture and food science. This would be a win-win situation for everyone involved. The study of proteins on a broad scale is known as proteomics, and it offers significant new insights into the intricate biological processes that govern how plants react to adversity, how much they grow, and how they interact with their surroundings. In the field of agriculture, having a grasp of the proteome profile of different plant species makes it easier to design genetically modified types of plants that have desirable characteristics such as resilience to drought and disease as well as an improved nutrient content. Researchers have the ability to genetically tweak certain genes or design selective breeding tactics in order to increase crop performance. This is made possible once they have identified the critical proteins and signaling pathways involved with these features.

The field of proteomics has the potential to make significant contributions to the fight against threats to food safety. Protein analysis enables the detection and quantification of contaminants, allergies, and adulterants in food. This helps to guarantee that customers receive food that is both safe and of a high quality. Monitoring protein profiles can uncover fraud such as mislabeling or adulteration, and identifying potentially allergenic proteins in food sources can help prevent allergic reactions. Identifying potentially allergenic proteins in food sources can also help prevent allergic reactions. In addition, Thermos Fisher Scientific completed the acquisition of Life Sciences Analytical Services (LSAS) in the year 2021. Thermos Fisher Scientific will be able to increase its proteome solutions with the help of this acquisition, as LSAS is the industry leader when it comes to providing services related to proteomics.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 13.99 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 31.47 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.70% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Promega Corporation Merck KGAA, Horiba, Jeol, PerkinElmer, Qiagen, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Analytik Jena, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, Cleaver Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Waters Corporation, and others. Key Segment By product & services, By Application, By End Use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Protein Characterization and Identification Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for the characterisation and identification of proteins is divided into distinct submarkets based on the types of products and services offered, applications, end users, and geographic locations.

Consumables, instruments, and services are the three distinct subsets that make up the global market according to the product and service categories. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the consumable sector would secure the biggest revenue share. Consumables are the materials and reagents that are used in many stages of the proteomics process, including sample preparation, proteomic workflows, mass spectrometry analysis, and protein separation. This division covers a broad spectrum of products, including chromatography enzymes, columns, gels, buffers, antibodies, and assay kit components, among others. The growing use of proteomic technologies in pharmaceutical development, research, and clinical diagnostics is driving up the demand for consumables that are of a high quality and highly specialized.

The field of protein characterization and identification is subdivided into a variety of subfields, such as clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, and other applications, based on the nature of their respective uses. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the drug discovery segment would secure the biggest revenue share. The goal of drug discovery is to locate new therapeutic targets and provide effective medications for a wide range of ailments, such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological conditions, and infectious diseases. The field of proteomics plays a significant role in this process by assisting in the presentation of comprehensive insights into the intricate biological processes that are the basis for the pathogenesis of disease. Additionally, the expansion of each segment will be driven by the discovery of new therapeutic targets and the development of highly effective medications.

The market can be further segmented into contract research organizations, university research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations, and other types of businesses. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment would accumulate the greatest revenue share. The fields of personalized medicine and precision treatments are receiving an increasing amount of attention from pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses operating in the industry of protein characterization and identification. These businesses are now able to analyze individual patient samples using proteomics, which enables them to find disease-specific protein biomarkers and adapt treatments based on a patient’s specific protein profile. This individualized strategy holds the possibility of enhanced treatment outcomes and lower unwanted effects, which is pushing the adoption of proteomic technologies in the drug development industry. For instance, the Thermo Fisher Scientific corporation is an industry leader when it comes to the provision of products and services for the characterization and identification of proteins. Thermo Fisher Scientific completed the acquisition of the industry-leading provider of proteomics services, Life Sciences Analytical Services (LSAS), in the year 2021.

The global Protein Characterization and Identification Market is segmented as follows:

By product & services

Consumable

Instruments

Services

By Application

Clinical Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Development

Other Applications

By End Use

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Protein Characterization and Identification Market include –

Promega Corporation Merck KGAA

Horiba

Jeol

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Sartorius AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Analytik Jena

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker Corporation

Cleaver Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

Waters Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The rising investment in research & development of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies particularly in developing countries drives the protein characterization and identification market growth over the forecast period.

Based on product & service type, the consumable segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on application, the drug discovery segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology company segment is expected to capture the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Protein Characterization and Identifica industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Protein Characterization and Identification Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Protein Characterization and Identifica Industry?

What segments does the Protein Characterization and Identification Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Protein Characterization and Identification Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By product & services, By Application, By End Use, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America to establish its domination in the global market over 2023-2030

North America is the largest market for protein characterization and identification, accounting for a share of around 35% in 2022. The presence of leading players, the availability of funding for breakthrough technologies by government organizations, and the increased R&D spending in proteomics are the main drivers behind the expansion of the protein characterization and identification industry in the region. For instance, in August 2021, Metrohm USA and Canada, both manufacturers of high-precision instruments, signed a partnership agreement with Agilent to be a re-seller for varied products & services being offered.

Europe is the second-largest market for protein characterization and identification, accounting for a share of around 25% in 2022. The growth of the market in this region is driven by the increasing government funding for proteomics research and the presence of a large number of leading proteomics companies.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



