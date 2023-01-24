Protein Ingredients Market Trends and Insights Information- by Feedstock (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Canola, Whey, Milk, Casein, Egg, Beef, Pork Others), by Form (Powder, Bars, Ready to drink, Capsules & tablets and Others), by application (Functional Foods, Sports Nutrition, Meat Additives, Confectionery & Other Food Products, Pharmaceuticals and Others) by Region, Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Protein Ingredients Market Information by Feedstock, by Form, by Application and Region – Forecast till 2028”, At a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2028, the market for protein ingredients can touch USD 85,200 million by 2028.

Market Synopsis

Protein components are primarily consumed in Europe and North America, with Asia Pacific showing signs of rapid growth. The market for protein components is experiencing greater demand as consumers’ interest in health and wellness products with foods and beverages high in protein increases.

With more than 35% of the market, whey and soy are currently the main protein components. In the market for protein components, protein sources like soybean, whey, and casein are quickly becoming alternatives. During the projection period, whey and soybean are expected to account for more than 40% of all protein component sources. Because of the rise in food safety concerns involving animal protein, consumers may turn more frequently to plant proteins like soybean, pea, and canola.

In 2017, South America was a significant soybean exporter. In particular, for those who are lactose intolerant or seeking vegetarian or vegan protein sources, soy protein is becoming one of the most popular plant proteins. The soy protein industry is supported by the high protein content as well as other dietary advantages including potassium, zinc, iron, and important amino acids for recovery.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 85,200 Million CAGR 10% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Feedstock, by Form, by Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers High Expenditure In Marketing By Protein Ingredient Companies Consumer Preference

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the protein ingredients market are

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.)

Solae (U.S.)

Shandong Yuwang Industrial Co. Ltd (China)

Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Co. Ltd (China)

Gushen Biological Technology Group Co. Ltd (China)

Solbar (Israel)

Nutripea (Canada)

November 2022

Vertis CanolaPRO, a premium canola protein isolate, has been revealed by DSM. The move culminates more than ten years of research and development at the company, during which time protein from canola seeds was unlocked and mass-produced for the food market.

One of the few plant sources of complete protein in the world, canola seeds, also known as rapeseeds, contain all nine of the essential amino acids needed for optimum health. F&B companies will be able to create plant-based products that contain complete proteins and are free of the main allergens thanks to Vertis CanolaPRO.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market is expanding and experiencing strong demand as a result of the growing consumer preference for foods made with protein ingredients, such as margarine, cold cuts, bakery goods, spreads, yogurt, and milk sausages. The market is growing since these goods are being used by senior and health-conscious consumers. Additionally, a rise in the development of proteins by different producers that contain a variety of amino acids and serve a variety of purposes, such as satiety, muscle repair, weight loss, and energy balance, is anticipated to provide the market with tremendous potential opportunities.

Crops like soy, canola, wheat, and pea are used to produce plant-based components. The highest proportion in the plant-based category has been held by soy protein, which has been expanding at a notable rate. Over the projected period, it is anticipated to increase at a rapid compound annual growth rate. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved a health claim for the lowering of LDL cholesterol through dietary recommendations that suggested four servings of soy per day to help lower the LDL cholesterol level in the body by 10%.

Over the course of the forecast period, product innovations and technological advances are anticipated to play a significant role in the market’s growth. Protein components are increasingly used in a variety of applications; for instance, isolates are frequently used in dairy applications because of their great dispersibility and extremely tiny particle size. Over the past several years, this market has been primarily driven by consumer conviction in the health benefits of these goods, and it is projected that this trend will continue during the projection period.

Market Restraints:

Market developments for protein components are expected to be stymied by stringent government regulations governing labeling and participation in application sectors. Plant-based products’ definitions and labeling regulations differ from place to region, which usually makes it difficult for these products to be seen and used, hence limiting the market growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

Numerous effects on the global health situation were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The tremendous social and economic burden on individuals around the world is related to the aftermath. People are suffering from a variety of mental traumas as the major governments implement new frameworks and industries embrace cutting-edge models of expansion to maintain their relevance.

The increase in cases has sparked mental and financial problems around the world, particularly among the elderly. The younger population has also been experiencing difficulties as a result of the lack of jobs and is choosing family care to deal with the effects. The creation of a vaccine and the treatment of COVID-19 dominate the conversation, diverting attention from other markets.

But with the purpose of ensuring well-being, consumers are now increasingly opting for nutritious products. Over time, the global industry should gain significantly from this.

Market Segmentation

By Feedstock

Wheat, Soy, Canola, Pea, Milk, Whey, Egg, Casein, Pork and Beef are the types of feedstocks in the market.

By Form

Protein ingredients are available in various forms, such as Bars, Powder, Capsules & tablets and Ready to drink, and more.

By Application

Pharmaceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Functional Foods, Confectionery & other Food Products, Meat Additives, and more are the key applications of protein ingredients.

Regional Insights

With the largest volume share of around 39.4% of the global market in 2017, Europe secured the top rank. The supply and demand of protein components are fairly high in Europe, in accordance with the growing dietary demands of health-conscious consumers looking to lose weight and build muscle. Whey is the most desired animal-based protein ingredient, while canola is the most popular plant protein ingredient. Together, these two markets accounted for more than 50% of the regional market in 2017. Germany has seen a rise in the rich protein content trend, which has implications for the food and beverage and personal care & cosmetics industries, for the better.

