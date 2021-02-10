Protein Powder Market to hit $30.5 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Protein Powder Industry is set register over 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, owing to continuous rise in health consciousness among consumers due to extensive spread of various diseases.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The protein powder market is expected to cross USD 30.5 billion by 2027; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising demand from fitness enthusiastic and health-conscious consumers owing to health benefits associated with protein powder is anticipated to propel the market outlook.

Protein powder industry from online segment is anticipated to surpass 11 billion by 2027 because online platform gives a wide array of benefits like product specification, differentiation, better user interface and other cash back offers. Ease of access to protein powder via online channels and retail shops may fuel the market demand across the globe. The online stores distribution channel is stipulated to witness a dramatic boost driven by the millennial population.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4929

Some major findings of the protein powder market report include:

One stop solution factor of hypermarkets is one of the prime driving forces of the distribution channel segment of the market.

Protein powder industry from animal nutrition supplement application is projected to gain over 6.7% CAGR through 2027, owing to rising livestock sector and increasing awareness regarding animal health and nutrition.

Increasing inclusion of animal sourced products like insects in protein powder is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Some of the key players operating in the market include GlaxoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, Herbalife International of America, Inc, Amway, ABH Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Makers Vitaco Health, Living Inc, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, Nutrition, Glanbia Group, Omega Protein, Melaleuca Inc, and Dalblads.

North American region has dominant the overall industry share and is further stipulated to grow owing to immense popularity of protein powder products among health-conscious population along with increasing demand for functional food.

Browse key industry insights spread across 234 pages with 356 market data tables and 27 figures & charts from the report, “Protein Powder Market Outlook by source (Plant based { Soy, Spirulina, Hemp, Rice, Pea), Animal based { Whey, Casein, Egg, Fish, Insect}), by application (Human Nutrition Supplement {Sports Nutrition, Functional Foods} Animal Nutrition Supplement { Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Equine}), Distributional Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online, Drugstore, Nutrition & Health Food Store), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/protein-powder-market

Europe protein powder market is anticipated to register more than 7.6% CAGR through 2027 owing to rising adoption of edible insects in food application as protein supplement along with increasing demand for functional food & beverages. Protein powder sourced from plant such as hemp, rice, pea offers an adequate value of nutrient and vitamins. For instance, spirulina is one of the rich sources of protein among all plant-based sources as it contains nearly 60% – 70% protein in dry weight, whereas chlorella contains 11% – 58% protein. Characteristics such as high concentration of minerals & vitamins, easy digestibility of the cell wall compared to other microbes, low nucleic acid content have increased the demand for spirulina-based protein from various food or feed manufacturing industries. This has supported the industry growth in the region.

Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/protein-powder-market

Browse Related Report:

Egg Protein Powder Market Statistics by Type (Whole Egg Protein, Egg Yolk Powder, Egg White Powder), Application (Dietary Supplements, Bakery Products, Meat Products, Ice – Creams), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/egg-protein-powder-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected]