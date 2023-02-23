Market Study on Protein Purification Reagents: North America to Continue Leading Global Market

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global market for protein purification is currently valued US$ 7.8 Billion. The global Protein Purification Reagents Market is projected to increase to a revenue of US$ 21 Billion by 2032, expanding at a noteworthy CAGR of 10.5% over the next ten years.

North America accounts for the highest market share of over 45%. Chromatography leads the protein purification reagents market with 25.1% market share. The increasing demand for protein-based drugs, the growth of the biotechnology industry, and the rising investments in proteomics research are expected to drive the market’s growth in the coming years. Moreover, technological advancements in protein purification techniques and the growing need for high-quality protein samples for research applications are also expected to contribute to the market’s growth.

The global protein purification reagents market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing investments in proteomics research, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Market Segmentation:

The global protein purification reagents market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and geography.

Based on product type, the market can be segmented into kits, resins, columns, magnetic beads, and others. The kits segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of protein purification kits by researchers and the ease of use they offer.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into drug discovery and development, disease diagnosis, proteomics research, and others. The drug discovery and development segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for protein-based drugs and the growing investments in drug discovery research.

Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the growing investments in the biotechnology industry.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global protein purification reagents market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the growing investments in proteomics research, and the increasing demand for protein-based drugs. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing biotechnology industry, increasing investments in research and development, and the presence of a large patient population.

Competitive Landscape:

The global protein purification reagents market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market.

Some of the key players in the market include

Merck Millipore

Takara Bio Company

Applied Biosystems

Qiagen

Advanced Bioscience Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

These companies are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolios.

Conclusion:

the global protein purification reagents market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for protein-based drugs, the growth of the biotechnology industry, and the rising investments in proteomics research. The market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market, and companies are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolios.

the increasing demand for protein-based drugs is expected to drive the growth of the protein purification reagents market in the future. The development of new protein-based drugs requires high-quality protein samples, which can only be obtained through effective protein purification. Therefore, the growing demand for protein-based drugs is expected to drive the demand for protein purification reagents.

