Bodybuilders and Athletes Are Paying Close Attention to Supplements with Plant-based Protein: FMI Estimates a CAGR of 8.53% through 2033. The food and beverages industry sector is the key driver in the protein supplements market.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the reports published by FMI, the global protein supplements market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 27.78 Bn in 2023. The market value of the protein supplements market is anticipated to surpass a market valuation of US$ 62.99 Bn by the year 2033. A historical market valuation of US$ 25.6 Bn has been recorded by the analysts of Future Market Insights for the concerned market during the base year.

FMI has analyzed that consumers across the globe are largely inclined towards food that is nutrient-dense. A surge in demand for on-the-go food consumption is identified to bolster the sales of protein supplements across 2033. Health awareness programs are raising awareness amongst the urban populace to consume nutritional diets for leading a healthy lifestyle.

Furthermore, young athletes are also highly consuming protein supplements for the benefits of building muscles, increasing strength, immunity improvement, and low blood pressure levels. The working population across the globe is highly reliant on protein supplements owing to the changing lifestyle and busy schedules. However, it is anticipated that the higher costs involved with the manufacturing processes of protein supplements are likely to impede the growth of the market through 2033.

Key Takeaways from the Protein Supplements Market

The protein supplements market has witnessed an approximate surge of US$ 2.18 Bn from the year 2022 to 2023.

The protein powder segment by form category is anticipated to hold dominant shares through 2033. In the base year, this segment accounted for a revenue share of 56%.

The ready-to-drink segment is progressing at a notable rate, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the period of 2023-2033.

North America has emerged as the leading region with the U.S. holding dominant market shares. The country is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.47 Bn by 2033.

“Demand for energy bars and RTD protein drinks from the health-conscious population is likely to curate lucrative growth opportunities for the key players in the protein supplements market.” – Says an FMI Analyst.

Competitive Landscape in the Protein Supplements Market

Due to the existence of numerous international and regional companies, the market for protein supplements is very competitive. To strengthen their position in the market, major players are implementing a variety of methods, including product portfolio growth and regional development. The key players are adopting various business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand their geographic presence and consumer base across the world. Therefore, the market is projected to register significant growth through the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In December 2020, Cargill introduced a pea-based protein and added it to their existing product range for meeting the increasing need for protein supplements in the European region.

introduced a pea-based protein and added it to their existing product range for meeting the increasing need for protein supplements in the European region. In November 2020, Verdient Foods acquired Ingredion. The purpose of this acquisition was to increase the net sales of the firm with the set-up of a manufacturing plant in Canada.

acquired Ingredion. The purpose of this acquisition was to increase the net sales of the firm with the set-up of a manufacturing plant in Canada. In March 2019, Quest Nutrition entered into distribution deals with BJ’s Wholesale and Sam’s Club for providing products across conventional grocery stores, specialty supplement stores, and convenience stores.

entered into distribution deals with BJ’s Wholesale and Sam’s Club for providing products across conventional grocery stores, specialty supplement stores, and convenience stores. In April 2018, Abbott launched Ensure Max protein for targeting consumers above the age group of 50 years. The product aims towards providing all the protein for maintenance and rebuilding muscles with the right nutrition.

Key Segments in the Protein Supplements Market

By Source:

Plant based Soy Spirulina Pumpkin Seed Hemp Rice Pea Others

Animal based Whey Casein Egg Fish Others



By Application:

Sports

Functional Food

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Direct to Customers

Others

By Form:

Ready to Drink

Protein Powder

Protein Bar

Others

By Gender:

Male

Female

By Age Group:

Millennials

Geneartion X

Baby Boomers

