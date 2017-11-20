Breaking News
Protein Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2012–2022

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Protein Therapeutics Market was worth USD 123.54 billion in the year of 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 241 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.91% during the forecast period. Therapeutic proteins are a critical class of pharmaceuticals, which are managed to treat a variety of various diseases, for example, infectious diseases, cancer, and others. These medications hold critical potential to enhance human health. The requirement for protein therapeutics has expanded impressively, attributable to increment in predominance of chronic diseases and advancement of plasma-determined treatments. Moreover, increasing awareness for protein therapeutics among people supports the market development. Nonetheless, high expenses related with remedial proteins and stringent government directions towards protein therapeutics limit market development. On the other hand, implementation of protein therapeutics for novel signs and undiscovered capability of emerging nations are expected to give lucrative chances to the market players.

The report Protein Therapeutics Market render a wide-ranging analysis of the said market in terms of product, regional, application and end user segmentation. The report comprises of the present market size of this industry. Also, the potential outlooks and current market summary of this segment has been thoroughly analyzed in this report. Moreover, chief market players of the Protein Therapeutics Market are studied on various factors like product portfolio, company profile, sales analysis, revenue generation through the forecast period.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of application the Protein Therapeutics Market is segmented into Immunologic Disorders, Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Hematological Disorders and Hormonal Disorders. Therapeutic protein drugs are an imperative class of prescriptions serving patients most needing novel treatments. Protein therapeutics has been produced to treat a wide range of clinical issues such as genetic disorders, cancer, exposure to infectious agents and inflammation. Therapeutic proteins allow an individualized treatment approach by supporting a particularly focused on restorative process by repaying the inadequacy of a fundamental protein. The quickest developing class of therapeutic proteins is antibodies. From one viewpoint they bolster the immune response and then again they can instigate the collection of therapeutic agents at a tumor site through conjugation/combination. Antibodies are not just a helpful instrument in the treatment of cancer yet additionally in the treatment of auto-immune disease.

Major Market Players

  • Roche Holding AG
  • Pfizer
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Baxter International
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Novo Nordisk

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    1.1. Report Description
    1.2. Research Methodology
           1.2.1. Secondary Research
           1.2.2. Primary Research
  2. Executive Summary
    2.1. Key Highlights
  3. Market Overview
    3.1. Introduction
           3.1.1. Market Definition
           3.1.2. Market Segmentation
    3.2. Market Dynamics
           3.2.1. Drivers
                 3.2.1.1. Increase in R&D Investments
                 3.2.1.2. Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases
                 3.2.1.3. Rise in Healthcare Expenditure
                 3.2.1.4. Growth in Proteomics Research
           3.2.2.  Restraints
                 3.2.2.1. High Production Costs
           3.2.3.  Opportunities
                 3.2.3.1. Greater Potency With Reduced Costs and Increasing Affordability
  4. Protein Therapeutics Market, By Application
  5. Protein Therapeutics Market, By Region
  6. Company Profiles

Report’s Magnitude:

This report contains Segment wise in-depth analysis in terms several above-mentioned segments along with market size forecasts and approximations to observe significant areas of industry growth in detail. Additionally, an executive summary, summarizing the entire report in such a way that decision-making team can speedily become familiar with background information, summarizing analysis and main conclusions.

