Proteintech Expands Collaboration With Epigenetics Company Active Motif

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proteintech Group, an original manufacturer of antibodies, nanobodies and recombinant proteins, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Active Motif, a life science tools company focused on bringing epigenetics into the translational and precision medicine segments. The companies did not disclose any financial details about the transaction.

Active Motif noted that it will use the funds to expand its R&D innovation engine as well as its commercial footprint.

“We have been in search of an ally that can add breadth and complement our current portfolio of products and services. Proteintech, as a strategic partner, provides the company with not only a cash infusion but also access to high-value antibodies and additional distribution channels,” stated Ted DeFrank, President and CEO of Active Motif. 

“Active Motif is the leader in epigenetics, and we are excited to work with the best in the field,” said Jeff Lee, Proteintech’s Chief Operating Officer.

Since 2020, Proteintech has been working with Active Motif to sell their products under the Active Motif brand that Proteintech distributes throughout China, and there is mutual interest in growing the partnership throughout the Asia Pacific Region.

“Working more closely with Active Motif will enable us to serve our customers better through collaborations and the development of new products,” Dr. Jason Li, CEO, “This investment adds to Proteintech’s strategy to provide best in class antibody, nanobody and recombinant protein products for the greater benefit of research and discovery.”

ABOUT ACTIVE MOTIF

Active Motif, Inc. was founded in 1999 and continues to be the leader in providing epigenetic products and services to mechanistic, translational and clinical researchers. The company is committed to innovating and finding a better way to unlock the biological understanding associated with changes and modifications which happen inside the nucleus. Active Motif operates globally through its corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California, and offices in Shanghai China, Tokyo Japan, and Waterloo, Belgium. Active Motif is focused on bringing the power of epigenetics more deeply into the precision medicine movement with an aim on impacting outcomes.

Press Contact

Fritz Eibel

Chief Commercial Officer

Active Motif Incorporated

[email protected]

ABOUT PROTEINTECH GROUP

Proteintech, founded in 2001, is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins and immunoassays. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering 2/3 of the human proteome. In addition, Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive and cGMP-grade. With the recent acquisition of manufacturer ChromoTek, Proteintech now offers nanobodies, market leading recombinant reagents used in high-performance immunoprecipitation, super resolution imaging, and multiplex assays. Proteintech has global reach with sites in the USA, UK, Germany, China, Japan, Singapore and Australia. To learn more about Proteintech, please visit www.ptglab.com.

Press Contact:

Wes Conard

415-385-4455

Thompson + Conard

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

