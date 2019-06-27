ProTenn Helps Nashville Rescue Mission

Breaking News
Nashville, TN, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This month the ProTenn team was excited to partner with another pivotal organization in the community – this time the Nashville Rescue Mission. Account Manager Emily Copeland felt this notable cause was much deserving of their support and was eager to find out what the team could do to help. As the hot summer months quickly unfold, ProTenn is thrilled to bring a considerable donation of toiletries for the Mission to help care for those utilizing their services. 

Nashville Rescue Mission strives to bring food, clothing, and shelter to those in need. This June they celebrate their 65th year of serving those less fortunate, and ProTenn wanted to take part in the celebration. Guests of the mission are cared for in a safe, supportive environment where they can find refuge and rest. Once their basic and immediate needs are addressed, case managers work one-on-one with each person to identify the next steps, including healthcare and treatment options. They serve three hot meals a day and are open 365 days a year for the community. ProTenn is honored to contribute these items and looks forward to this new and continuing partnership with the Mission. 

“After witnessing the work of the Nashville Rescue Mission downtown, I knew I had to get involved. I was thrilled to have the enthusiastic support of my team and we can’t wait to do it again!” said Copeland. 

Providing hope for today, hope for tomorrow, and hope for eternity to the hungry, homeless, and hurting” — Nashville Rescue Mission

For more information and ways to get involved, visit their website at https://nashvillerescuemission.org 

CONTACT: 555 Marriott Drive, Suite 315 
Nashville, TN 37214
629-888-3045
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
