New York, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global proteomics market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over ~13.68% from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 144.7 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 27.4 billion in the year 2022.The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, chronic kidney disease, and more. The number of cancer cases that occurred in India in [MK1] 2022 was reported to be 15,00,000. The escalating application of oncoproteins across the healthcare sector for the treatment of various cancers related to the brain, colon, breast, rectum, prostate, and other cancer cells.

Furthermore, the rising preference for personalized medicines and targeted therapies for diseases to enhance patient care is proliferating the demand for proteomics. There are more than 290 personalized medicines available for the treatment of cancer, genetic diseases [MK2] , chronic disorders, and infectious diseases. Proteomics is used to discover biomarkers in treatment procedures and helps in the diagnosis by analyzing the protein content in the urine, serum, spinal fluid, and exhaled air.

Rising Research to Enhance Product Performance and Innovations to promote Quantification Accuracy is Driving the Growth of the Proteomics Market

The market trends involve improvement in the product performance of proteomics as well as its applications in various sectors. The use of proteomics in prognostic tests, genetic tests, biomarker discovery, disease monitoring, activated signaling pathways, and elucidating molecular determinants requires highly accurate analysis. Proteomics is used in the identification of genetic sequences in the sample fluids to get an insight into genetic disorders and is reckoned to boost the market demand.

Proteomics Market: Regional Overview

Integration of Proteomics in the Antibody Drug Conjugates and Protein Treatments is Strengthening the Market Growth in the North America Region

The proteomics market of the North America region is predicted to acquire USD 62.2 billion by 2035 rising at a CAGR of 13.95%. The association of proteomics in healthcare such as proteomics-based molecular diagnostics, protein biochips, pharmacoproteomics, and other innovations are made available. The protein profiling biochips help to analyze more than 5 samples of 40 [MK3] microliters that are assayed with over 180 different immunoassays. Mass spectrometry-based protein sequencing to determine the single copies of peptides is a growing field of interest for scientists. Peptide sequencing research carried on in the region for the development of personalized medication is promoting market growth.

Development of New Drugs With proteome and Genome Data and Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Expanding the Market Expansion in the European region

Europe region market of proteomics is outlined to reach a sustainable market share at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2022-2035. The use of software technology for the discovery of new drugs using proteome and genome data is intensifying the market size. In an analysis conducted in the Center for Genomic Research of AstraZeneca on the 50,000 human exomes belonging to the UK Biobank, rare protein-coding genetic [MK4] variants are found on 3000 plasma proteins that provide information on the health or disease state. The demand for proteomics in pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals and the increasing number of these sectors is expected to extend the market segment in the coming years. Growing efforts of the companies to expand their protein portfolio by launching new technologies to evaluate the mechanisms and efficiency of protein molecules in the diagnosis and imaging of diseases.

Proteomics, Segmentation by Component

Instrument

Reagents

Software & Services

The reagent segment of the proteomics market is anticipated to secure a market value of USD 97.4 billion by 2035 with an increasing CAGR of 13.24% during the forecast era. Enormous utilization of chemicals, kits, strips, reagents, and consumables in the analysis of biological samples by laboratories, and diagnostic clinics is fueling the market segment growth. Every year the number of biological samples collected reaches over a billion, and more than 12 billion diagnostic tests are [MK5] done in the United States. The size of the market is expected to rise with the multiplying need for pure chemical reagents as research of proteomics is multidisciplinary and complex. The reagents are also a part of institutions and academic projects to understand the chemical characteristics and reactions of the proteins with various substances.

Proteomics, Segmentation by Application

Clinical Discovery

Drug Discovery

Others

The market of proteomics from the drug discovery segment registered a market growth of USD 12.7 billion in 2022 and the estimations report an increase at a rate of 13.88% CAGR. The discovery of drugs is expanding across the world with the necessity to develop advanced medicines. As per the study, it was estimated that over 4 drugs from the top 10 drugs sold across the world would be protein-based in 2023 [MK6] . Provision of funds for the discovery of new drugs to enhance the customized drug designing and drug discovery initiatives are aggregating the market segment size. Besides, the involvement of government research organizations in the pharmaceutical sector to develop less expensive drugs to aid public hospitals in reducing medicine costs for the poor.

A few of the well-known indsutry leaders in the proteomics market that are profiled by Research Nester are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merk KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Luminex Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Waters Corporation, Biognosys Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HORIBA, Ltd., Perseus Proteomics Inc., FIMEC, Inc., Olink Holding AB, and others.

Recent Development in the Proteomics Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. owned a U.S. company PPD Inc., which is a supplier of clinical research services at the global level to biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The clinical research services of Thermo Fisher are included in the Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment and with PPD the services are extended to biotech and pharma customers facilitating improvement in the production and innovation of the drug development process.

owned a U.S. company PPD Inc., which is a supplier of clinical research services at the global level to biotech and pharmaceutical companies. The clinical research services of Thermo Fisher are included in the Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment and with PPD the services are extended to biotech and pharma customers facilitating improvement in the production and innovation of the drug development process. Bruker added three key features to complement its proteomics strategy taking from companies of PreOmics, Prolab Instruments, and PepSi. It declared the closure of the acquisition of advanced proteomics CRO Biognosys.

